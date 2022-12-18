Positives from dolphins bills!

The defense is doing the best it can with all these depth guys in the secondary and piss poor linebackers and guys like Chubb stealing money.



This is where the offense should be carrying the team. The offense is more talented and isn’t ravaged by injuries like the defense. Every time the offense has the ball with the chance to take the lead late or extend the lead they always blow it.



New England game the defense won it.



Baltimore game was the only game the offense came through in the clutch to win it



1st buffalo game the defense had to win it because the offense couldn’t get a 1st down to ice it.



Pittsburgh game defense had to win it at the end because the offense disappeared after the opening drive



Chicago and Detroit games the offense couldn’t put the games away, defense had to hold on for the wins.



Cleveland game the game was a blowout, no pressure on the offense



Houston game was over with at halftime again no pressure on the offense.



San Francisco game the offense had the ball late to take the lead. Failed



Chargers had the ball twice to take the lead in the 4th. Failed.



2nd game vs Buffalo had the ball up 29-21 and failed to extend the lead.



This offense is not clutch and does not put pressure on the opposition by getting up multiple scores or putting the game away with a td when the game hits crunch time. The defense almost never gets to play with any kind of comfortable lead. Always trailing or nursing a one possession game.



That’s the difference between Kansas City Cincinnati and Buffalo. They have clutch offenses.