 Positives from dolphins bills! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums
  • If you are using Chrome and have issues with FinHeaven freezing up. The fix is to go to the Site Settings under preferences and change the Ad setting to Allow for FinHeaven.

    • 1. On your Android phone or tablet, open the Chrome app
    • 2. At the top right, tap More Info
    • 3. Tap Site settings
    • 4. Next to "Ads," tap the Down arrow
    • 5. Tap Allowed
    • 6. Reload the webpage

    Google blocks any ads that are not Google Ads by default which is what causes these issues.

Positives from dolphins bills!

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
1,255
Reaction score
3,502
- Wow what a game, just wanna preface this with im as bummed as everyone. So F’n close.

- Raheem Mostert was incredible. That 68 yard run was incredible.

- Waddle finally got a shot to break one.

-Jaelan Phillips strip sack was so clutch.

- Tua showed up and showed even in the cold he is still capable. It wasn’t perfect but he competed and made some big throws.

-Zach Sieler got held, blew up a RB and threw down Josh Allen like a rag doll. Great play.

- The Cedrick Wilson high point catch in the snow was a great catch.

- 3 losses in a row, I’m sure everyone is gonna come in here and bash me, but if nothing else we split with Buffalo and were insanely close to sweeping them. Buffalo isn’t gonna punk us anymore, and if their the super bowl favorites, then we’re a hell of a lot closer than all the pessimistic fans think we are
 
Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
1,255
Reaction score
3,502
finfan41 said:
The defense is the only thing that concern me we need a better dc
Click to expand...
It’s not all on Boyer, the secondary is beat up and that’s an issue. But I agree he needs to be replaced. Schematically his aggressive play calling isn’t sustainable. It was a nice gimmick defense that helped us when talent wasn’t there. But we have too much talent to be as bad as they are. And it’s Josh Allen and he’s really good, but you CANT zero blitz on the goal line and leave RBs wide open and I’ve seen that enough this year to justify him losing his job
 
Goonies

Goonies

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
3,802
Reaction score
4,185
Location
Miami,FL
Mcdaniels 3rd down plays essentially lost the game for us. Not sure why he didn’t go w mostert who everyone can tell was in the zone. 3rd & 2 give him the ball even if he doesn’t make it , it would have been the right call bro.
 
G

Greer17

Club Member
Joined
Sep 21, 2009
Messages
450
Reaction score
498
The Ghost said:
A lot to be proud of.

Tua answered the bell.
Click to expand...
This was a big concern of mine as well. Those past two games had me worried about him, but he snapped back and delivered. If our WR's could have caught a ball in the first half, we would have rolled them. I see us winning the last three and hopefully sneaking into the playoffs.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
28,862
Reaction score
28,715
Location
Columbus, OH
The defense is doing the best it can with all these depth guys in the secondary and piss poor linebackers and guys like Chubb stealing money.

This is where the offense should be carrying the team. The offense is more talented and isn’t ravaged by injuries like the defense. Every time the offense has the ball with the chance to take the lead late or extend the lead they always blow it.

New England game the defense won it.

Baltimore game was the only game the offense came through in the clutch to win it

1st buffalo game the defense had to win it because the offense couldn’t get a 1st down to ice it.

Pittsburgh game defense had to win it at the end because the offense disappeared after the opening drive

Chicago and Detroit games the offense couldn’t put the games away, defense had to hold on for the wins.

Cleveland game the game was a blowout, no pressure on the offense

Houston game was over with at halftime again no pressure on the offense.

San Francisco game the offense had the ball late to take the lead. Failed

Chargers had the ball twice to take the lead in the 4th. Failed.

2nd game vs Buffalo had the ball up 29-21 and failed to extend the lead.

This offense is not clutch and does not put pressure on the opposition by getting up multiple scores or putting the game away with a td when the game hits crunch time. The defense almost never gets to play with any kind of comfortable lead. Always trailing or nursing a one possession game.

That’s the difference between Kansas City Cincinnati and Buffalo. They have clutch offenses.
 
Last edited:
finnyfan4life

finnyfan4life

It Is What It Is
Joined
Jan 20, 2005
Messages
485
Reaction score
137
Location
MD
Swollcolb said:
- Wow what a game, just wanna preface this with im as bummed as everyone. So F’n close.

- Raheem Mostert was incredible. That 68 yard run was incredible.

- Waddle finally got a shot to break one.

-Jaelan Phillips strip sack was so clutch.

- Tua showed up and showed even in the cold he is still capable. It wasn’t perfect but he competed and made some big throws.

-Zach Sieler got held, blew up a RB and threw down Josh Allen like a rag doll. Great play.

- The Cedrick Wilson high point catch in the snow was a great catch.

- 3 losses in a row, I’m sure everyone is gonna come in here and bash me, but if nothing else we split with Buffalo and were insanely close to sweeping them. Buffalo isn’t gonna punk us anymore, and if their the super bowl favorites, then we’re a hell of a lot closer than all the pessimistic fans think we are
Click to expand...
Just stop with this nonsense.
 
canesz06

canesz06

Club Member
Joined
Aug 25, 2012
Messages
1,257
Reaction score
1,574
I'm glad you're all good with moral victories. They go in the loss column ya know
 
gofins60

gofins60

Club Member
Joined
Sep 26, 2011
Messages
3,546
Reaction score
3,160
Location
Allentown, PA
Dolph N.Fan said:
This offense is not clutch and does not put pressure on the opposition by getting up multiple scores or putting the game away with a td when the game hits crunch time. The defense almost never gets to play with any kind of comfortable lead. Always trailing for nursing a one possession game.

That’s the difference between Kansas City Cincinnati and Buffalo. They have clutch offenses.
Click to expand...
Miami's offense has shown that they have the potential to score a lot and blow teams out... but they rarely do. Sometimes it's the lack of execution that kills drives, but a lot of times it's terrible playcalling by McDaniel.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom