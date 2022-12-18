Positives from dolphins bills!

Swollcolb
- Wow what a game, just wanna preface this with im as bummed as everyone. So F’n close.
- Raheem Mostert was incredible. That 68 yard run was incredible.
- Waddle finally got a shot to break one.
-Jaelan Phillips strip sack was so clutch.
- Tua showed up and showed even in the cold he is still capable. It wasn’t perfect but he competed and made some big throws.
-Zach Sieler got held, blew up a RB and threw down Josh Allen like a rag doll. Great play.
- The Cedrick Wilson high point catch in the snow was a great catch.
- 3 losses in a row, I’m sure everyone is gonna come in here and bash me, but if nothing else we split with Buffalo and were insanely close to sweeping them. Buffalo isn’t gonna punk us anymore, and if their the super bowl favorites, then we’re a hell of a lot closer than all the pessimistic fans think we are
