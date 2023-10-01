Positives from dolphins bills

Everyone's favorite lost after a loss. The sky is falling and I'm an idiot. Just wanted to get that out of the way first!



-Andrew Van Ginkel continues to shine, losing a player the caliber of Phillips should hurt but AVG is so versatile he can fill in and not miss a beat, he's having a career year and he's been our defensive MVP.



- Devone Achane probably the biggest bright spot on a rough day another 100 yard 2 TD game with limited touches. This kid looks special.



- Braxton Berrios, had the TD catch and a few 3rd down conversions (I thought he had the diving one clearly) he's been a really nice addition to the offense.



-Thats about it, I thought Tua looked okay. Some good some bad but he was put in a tough position all game.



-last positive we have giants and panthers next 2 weeks good rebound opportunities to get us ready for the end of the season gauntlet, don't let one tough road game completely ruin your weeks , we still have a good football team!