Positives from dolphins bills!

- Man I've posted these for 4 years and I've never been more nervous because I'm gonna get killed for this. But I'm pissed too, and i also feel like I'm in some sick twisted torture chamber that is the Miami dolphins.



-Christian Wilkins made probably the best strip sack I've ever seen, he stripped it with one hand and recovered with the other it was so quick and so clean.



-Devon Achane looked awesome in the first half he's one of the best rookie players in franchise history. Now why wasn't he involved in the second half is a good question. (I'm trying to stay positive but I can't)



-The Jerome baker goaline tackle before half was huge.



- Deshon Elliot had the int on 4th down. I know Eli Apple had one too but I refuse to give him a positive because he ran out of the endzone like a moron and played a pretty bad game overall.



- Melvin Ingram who was a guy who made this list a few times last year got signed off the street and had 1.5 sacks. He's a solid player. Now why would we ever have him in the slot guarding a TE idk.



-I'm happy we won't be getting eliminated by Josh Allen and the bills I'm sick of that team.



- Overall end of the season recap injuries derailed this season, Achane is a stud, Don't extend Tua he needs to ride out the 5th year option and see what happens, Vic and MM are too stubborn as play callers in rough situations.