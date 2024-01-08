 Positives from dolphins bills! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from dolphins bills!

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

- Man I've posted these for 4 years and I've never been more nervous because I'm gonna get killed for this. But I'm pissed too, and i also feel like I'm in some sick twisted torture chamber that is the Miami dolphins.

-Christian Wilkins made probably the best strip sack I've ever seen, he stripped it with one hand and recovered with the other it was so quick and so clean.

-Devon Achane looked awesome in the first half he's one of the best rookie players in franchise history. Now why wasn't he involved in the second half is a good question. (I'm trying to stay positive but I can't)

-The Jerome baker goaline tackle before half was huge.

- Deshon Elliot had the int on 4th down. I know Eli Apple had one too but I refuse to give him a positive because he ran out of the endzone like a moron and played a pretty bad game overall.

- Melvin Ingram who was a guy who made this list a few times last year got signed off the street and had 1.5 sacks. He's a solid player. Now why would we ever have him in the slot guarding a TE idk.

-I'm happy we won't be getting eliminated by Josh Allen and the bills I'm sick of that team.

- Overall end of the season recap injuries derailed this season, Achane is a stud, Don't extend Tua he needs to ride out the 5th year option and see what happens, Vic and MM are too stubborn as play callers in rough situations.
 
The D played well enough to win. Achane is a stud. That’s all I got.
 
Agree. And also was happy to see more blitzing and pressure on Allen then we had seen from Fangio, I even saw one 0 blitz, he definitely went to Boyer's bag of tricks a few times. The pressure was a positive, at least early in the game.
 
Achane is definitely the real deal. Makes it all the more frustrating bww abandoned the run. And if you’re going to get pass happy and need a spark from someone not named Hill. How are you not scheming some pass plays for Achane?

The defense was a positive overall today. They have all the injury excuses to fold but they gave this team chance after chance. Made some splash plays when they had to.
 
The defense full of people we pulled off the street gave the offense plenty of opportunities to shine.
 
Mcdaniel wants to keep him fresh for our road game next week.
 
