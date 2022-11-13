Positives from dolphins browns!!!

Buckle up there is a LOT of positives today guys!!!



-Tua T, he’s a legit MVP canidate, he’s a franchise QB, he may not have the same skills as some of the other franchise QBs but he’s just as if not more effective.



-Jeff Wilson Jr this dude is a beast and maybe one of the best additions we’ve had. He can do it all.



- Raheem Mostert, just when you think JWJ may be taking over the backfield Mostert breaks a big run. This is the most legit 1-2 o punch we’ve had since Ronnie and Ricky.



- Trent freaking Sherfield, this guy is a total beast. He blocks, he catches, he makes those crucial 3rd down plays. And that toe tap TD today was ridiculous.



- Alec Ingold the most dynamic FB we’ve had since Csonka. He’s such a big time role player. Notice the theme here. Everyone knows about Hill and Waddle but today is about those role players.



- OL just gonna bunch them together another game with 0 sacks allowed and we rushed for almost 200. Minus the high snap from Connor it was a flawless game.



- Bradley Chubb he wins so many pass rush reps and adds a new dimension to our defense, the stats don’t do it justice but he wins so many reps.



- Melvin Ingram, maybe he’s the cleanup up guy but he’s always around the ball making big time plays.



- Jaelan Phillips the third of the three amigos who just wins pass rush reps. The browns have one of the best OLs in the nfl, and our guys won their 1 on 1s.



- Christian Wilkins, he finally had a breakout game, he was a game wrecker. Run game pass game don’t matter he was unblockable.



-Elandon Roberts/ Jerome baker, both had plays where they came downhill and pelted the browns RBs.



- Kader Kohou physical tackler in run game and made multiple clutch PBUs in crucial situations.



- Justin Bethel he had some great pass coverage reps against peoples Jones. He’s more than a teams player he’s a capable defender.



- We finally have a football team that’s worthy of being proud of, idk how far we will go or if we even make the playoffs. But it certainly feels like this team is trending in the direction of a perennial contender