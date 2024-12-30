 Positives from dolphins browns! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from dolphins browns!

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Gonna preface this be saying I didn't watch the game. I had went to Orlando to bring my girls to their first Magic game. I was anticipating this being a SNF game with the basketball game at 3:30 and this supposed to be primetime I thought I planned it perfectly but didn't work out with us getting flexed. But followed game on my phone and watched the highlights.

- Snoop Huntley made some nice plays with his legs. Pretty commendable game for a backup QB which is more than we can say with what we've had recently.

- The defense only allowed 3 points, and forced 2 turnovers.

- Jonnu smith tied franchise record for TD receptions by a TE. Putting together maybe the best season ever by a dolphins TE.

- Malik Washington had a -11 rush which I thought was a typo looking at the plays. But responded on a drive with like 3 consecutive catches that I believe led to a FG before half.

- Tyrell Dodson 15 tackles and an Int. Second int this year by Dodson when filling in as a starter.

-Ramsey had a nice PBU on Jeudy in the endzone that forced a turnover on downs.

- Ogbah had the strip sack, Dashawn hand with the recovery.

- Sanders continuing his fg streak including a 54 yarder

If anyone else has some good plays that didn't show up on the stat sheet please add em below!
 
CC was all over the place.
Brooks was all over the place.
Bonner sighting.
PP got some snaps
Sander off the crossbar
Reek over 100

Bad
Holland a step behind everything
Playcalling
Dobson took helmet off after INT
 
Ya...I'm gonna take a victory lap, 'cuz I totally saw it coming...maybe not record stats, but him being very good. This was my reaction when we signed Jonnu:
1735529509836.png
 
Heinegrabber said:
CC was all over the place.
Brooks was all over the place.
Bonner sighting.
PP got some snaps
Sander off the crossbar
Reek over 100

Bad
Holland a step behind everything
Playcalling
Dobson took helmet off after INT
Offensive penalties
 
We learned that our punter leg is perfect for punting around midfield. He will pin the opponent and will not punt it into endzone, he just does not have the leg. So instead of going for it on fourth down, it's best to let the punter punt.
 
There were a few positives here and there. But everything is tempered a bit.

Brooks and Dodson, I guess.
 
