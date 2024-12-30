Positives from dolphins browns!

Gonna preface this be saying I didn't watch the game. I had went to Orlando to bring my girls to their first Magic game. I was anticipating this being a SNF game with the basketball game at 3:30 and this supposed to be primetime I thought I planned it perfectly but didn't work out with us getting flexed. But followed game on my phone and watched the highlights.



- Snoop Huntley made some nice plays with his legs. Pretty commendable game for a backup QB which is more than we can say with what we've had recently.



- The defense only allowed 3 points, and forced 2 turnovers.



- Jonnu smith tied franchise record for TD receptions by a TE. Putting together maybe the best season ever by a dolphins TE.



- Malik Washington had a -11 rush which I thought was a typo looking at the plays. But responded on a drive with like 3 consecutive catches that I believe led to a FG before half.



- Tyrell Dodson 15 tackles and an Int. Second int this year by Dodson when filling in as a starter.



-Ramsey had a nice PBU on Jeudy in the endzone that forced a turnover on downs.



- Ogbah had the strip sack, Dashawn hand with the recovery.



- Sanders continuing his fg streak including a 54 yarder



If anyone else has some good plays that didn't show up on the stat sheet please add em below!