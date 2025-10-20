Positives from dolphins browns

Swollcolb
Active Roster
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2016
- Messages
- 1,554
- Reaction score
- 5,415
Tank tracker 1-6 current draft position 2
- Devon Achane continues to be our only decent player
- Billy Napier got fired today before the game and I'm a gators fan. 1 down 1 to go?
- I think everyone can all agree now that it's time to move on from Tua
- Good draft my early hope is we hire Chris Shula and draft Rueben Bain
- Sorry these have been so short but there isn't really any positives
- Devon Achane continues to be our only decent player
- Billy Napier got fired today before the game and I'm a gators fan. 1 down 1 to go?
- I think everyone can all agree now that it's time to move on from Tua
- Good draft my early hope is we hire Chris Shula and draft Rueben Bain
- Sorry these have been so short but there isn't really any positives