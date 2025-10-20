 Positives from dolphins browns | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from dolphins browns

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
1,554
Reaction score
5,415
Tank tracker 1-6 current draft position 2

- Devon Achane continues to be our only decent player

- Billy Napier got fired today before the game and I'm a gators fan. 1 down 1 to go?

- I think everyone can all agree now that it's time to move on from Tua

- Good draft my early hope is we hire Chris Shula and draft Rueben Bain

- Sorry these have been so short but there isn't really any positives
 
Swollcolb said:
Tank tracker 1-6 current draft position 2

- Devon Achane continues to be our only decent player

- Billy Napier got fired today before the game and I'm a gators fan. 1 down 1 to go?

- I think everyone can all agree now that it's time to move on from Tua

- Good draft my early hope is we hire Chris Shula and draft Rueben Bain

- Sorry these have been so short but there isn't really any positives
Click to expand...
Would you want Shula for ha?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom