Positives from dolphins Bucs!

Malik Washington. Wright the running back.

Very concerned about our online and dline and why we have so many injuries.
 
- Skylar Thompson won qb 2

-Malik Washington is a stud

- Jaylen Wright was awesome

- Ethan Bonner is a legit starting caliber corner

- Channing Tindall likely made the roster he's been okay in preseason

- Isaiah Johnson made some plays but also gave up the TD, likely makes PS

- Glad it's over
 
Channing Tindall
I feel like if what we have seen in the preseason translates to the regular season, Tindall has taken a big step forward and could develop into a strong AVG replacement. Different player, but could be just as productive overall.
 
I watched very little of the game and the biggest positive I saw was Malik Washington (who I'm on record saying is my favorite pick from this draft, so I'm kinda biased). I tuned in just in time to see him get knocked out of the game, and that hit he took was massive, then next thing you know he's running back a kickoff for fat yards.

The co-starters on the OL were a massive disappointment...I say co-starters because they WILL start. If anybody believes otherwise, they need to sweep away some of that fairy dust. I hate that OL is the big problem EVERY year...for many many years.
 
Tindall played noticeably well in all 3 games. Agree that Skylar has won the #2 job. Washington and Wright played very well.
 
