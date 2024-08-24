Positives from dolphins Bucs!

I watched very little of the game and the biggest positive I saw was Malik Washington (who I'm on record saying is my favorite pick from this draft, so I'm kinda biased). I tuned in just in time to see him get knocked out of the game, and that hit he took was massive, then next thing you know he's running back a kickoff for fat yards.
The co-starters on the OL were a massive disappointment...I say co-starters because they WILL start. If anybody believes otherwise, they need to sweep away some of that fairy dust. I hate that OL is the big problem EVERY year...for many many years.