Positives from dolphins chargers!

- I’m positive that Jaelan Phillips had a sack and that roughing the passer call was the worst call I’ve ever seen in my life.



-Christian Wilkins was a force tonight, he’s so good and earning a big payday.



-Tyreek hill is so special, without him this game is a blowout. He’s the biggest game changer in the NFL.



- Jason sanders 55 yard FG, impressive kick for a guy whose been struggling.



- Elijah Campbells punt coverage hit stick