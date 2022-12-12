 Positives from dolphins chargers! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from dolphins chargers!

- I’m positive that Jaelan Phillips had a sack and that roughing the passer call was the worst call I’ve ever seen in my life.

-Christian Wilkins was a force tonight, he’s so good and earning a big payday.

-Tyreek hill is so special, without him this game is a blowout. He’s the biggest game changer in the NFL.

- Jason sanders 55 yard FG, impressive kick for a guy whose been struggling.

- Elijah Campbells punt coverage hit stick
 
I’m positive that I’m pissed at how this team has imploded since the bye.
 
The positives are that I'm one game closer to not having to watch Mike McDaniel call plays for 8 months.
 
They will do much better after a short week in another prime time game in upstate NY.
 
Positives? The only positive is that it’s over. And the season is probably not far behind.
 
The biggest positive is that I didn't have to buy Sunday Ticket this year for another letdown
 
Positive, maybe the O will realize they need to adjust to linebackers dropping back in pass coverage.

Boyer knows he sucks so will try something different.
 
A loss is bad enough, now we know definitely Hebert was the right choice. It’s a double kick in the nuts. With luck they back into the playoffs for a first round exit.
 
We more doubled our rushing attempts from last week!

Feels like this season is over. The sf game felt winnable late. This one it was doubtful from early. Chargers should have rolled.
 
