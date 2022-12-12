Positives from dolphins chargers!

Swollcolb
- I’m positive that Jaelan Phillips had a sack and that roughing the passer call was the worst call I’ve ever seen in my life.
-Christian Wilkins was a force tonight, he’s so good and earning a big payday.
-Tyreek hill is so special, without him this game is a blowout. He’s the biggest game changer in the NFL.
- Jason sanders 55 yard FG, impressive kick for a guy whose been struggling.
- Elijah Campbells punt coverage hit stick
