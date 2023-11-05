 Positives from dolphins chiefs! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from dolphins chiefs!

- We don't have to worry about who to pay between Robert hunt and Connor Williams. Pay the guard and get a F'n guy who can snap the ball. Get a damn center on this roster and stop trying to turn guys into centers.

- Bradley Chubb had that big strip sack, Sieler with the recovery and Sieler made some other plays.

- Raheem Mostert ran so hard late and almost willed our offense back into this game.

- Defensively fangio and this D delivered we held the chiefs to 14 points and forced a turnover. For the most part the defense balled out.

- Another positive is Tyreek hill lost us this game, you may say why is that a positive, he's the kind of player who is gonna rebound and I want him to remember that in a revenge game against chiefs in the playoffs.

-that's all I got I'm pissed off too
 
none. we were exposed. the coach can't prepare a team and we can't beat anyone of substance.

Same **** different year.
 
Defense.

I give McDaniel and the entire offense an F. Same grade they all earned against the Bills and Eagles. Same grade they’ll earn on the road in the wild card round.

Frauds.

Only positive would be Ross passing away today.
 
Defense showed up last 2 games. Definitely something to build on. we gave this one away and didn't get embarrassed. We should be fully healthy after the bye. Maybe we can pick up a center at home depot by then
 
Ross died ?
 
The defense with Jalen and Howard on the field together held the league's best QB to 185 yards and the league's best TE almost nothing. And whether it is cause and effect, the pass rush was pretty good.
 
Bottom line is we can get to 11 - 6 and not beat a team with a winning record. We don't need to do that until January. Look at 1999 Ram's team, lost every regular season game against good teams, then hit their stride in the playoffs. I'd rather peak late than in the middle of the season, still a lot of football left to play.
 
That's stupidly low, I know we're pissed off but c,mon wishing someone dead is as f,,,,,, low as it gets
 
Without penalties it could have been 21-21 in the middle of the 3rd. 28-14 without that Tyreek fumble. Just a shockingly bad day penalty-wise. They killed themselves. I was frankly stunned that they even had a chance to tie the game.
 
Defense balled out.

Mostert balled out.

McD **** his pants when Chiefs marched down on opening drive and the offense force fed Tyreek instead of staying committed to the run.
 
