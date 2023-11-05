Positives from dolphins chiefs!

- We don't have to worry about who to pay between Robert hunt and Connor Williams. Pay the guard and get a F'n guy who can snap the ball. Get a damn center on this roster and stop trying to turn guys into centers.



- Bradley Chubb had that big strip sack, Sieler with the recovery and Sieler made some other plays.



- Raheem Mostert ran so hard late and almost willed our offense back into this game.



- Defensively fangio and this D delivered we held the chiefs to 14 points and forced a turnover. For the most part the defense balled out.



- Another positive is Tyreek hill lost us this game, you may say why is that a positive, he's the kind of player who is gonna rebound and I want him to remember that in a revenge game against chiefs in the playoffs.



-that's all I got I'm pissed off too