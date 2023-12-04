 Positives from dolphins commanders! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from dolphins commanders!

- Andrew freaking Van Ginkel, this dude is unreal. Sack (wasn't credited I don't see how that's not adjusted) and the incredible picks 6 on a screen. Also nearly blocked a punt.

-Tua was unreal, his stats should have been even better if not for a few bad drops. The moves he put on blitzers to buy free time and drop dimes was wild. Cleanest game he's played all year.

- Devon Achane back and looks like a star player. He's the guy who can take our offense to that unstoppable level.

- Julian Hill made some nice catches he's a guy I think is trending towards being our TE of the future. He's built, he's physical and he showed some speed running after the catch. The effort he gave to get a first down on his short reception was awesome.

- Raheem Mostert continues to be great.

- how did I not mention Tyreek yet, yeah he's a pretty solid player too.

-Duke Riley filling in for Jerome baker was flying around out there. He made some great tackles to force 3rd and 4th downs.

- Ramsey and Howard held Terry Mclaurin to 0 catches. Insane!

-Ogbah, Kohou and Sieler all made nice defensive plays. Loved how Ogbah got a sack and held up 1 & 5 for JP that was cool.

-big fan of the roller coaster celebration. Love the coordinated TD celebrations. The confidence, ****iness, and chemistry to execute plays and celebrations is next level awesome.

- Thought Mike white played really well on the 14 play dagger drive where we ran the ball down their throat and he just handed the ball off
 
Also, ALL of the fins fans there!! That looked like a game in Miami.
 
So, back down to earth, it was just a sub par Washington team, but we looked like we did early on and I enjoyed that today
 
Oh and don't forget Sanders makes a 50+
I haven't been hard on Sanders until the latest miss I believe against the Jets. That finally made me lose my cool and yell at the television. But I don't think he's ever had a problem with length or distance, it's just been his accuracy.

Achane is just a natural freak. Balance, body control, vision, not to mention his world-class speed. If he could stay healthy very very special. I can understand now why McDaniel was so excited on the second draft they after they got them in the third round. He is resilient because he very rarely takes a hit full on.
Great write up!
 
How about the Oline.
No sacks and another 100 plus yards rushing.
And probably 10 different lineman playing.
McDaniel's greatest feat so far is whipping this offense of unit into his vision. Dare I say we may have a dominant offense for quite a while (God willing). The change in the offense of line is startling. I've been a fan since 1970 and had 25 great years and 25+ not so great. This is the best I felt about the Dolphins since 1995.
 
Total domination. Sam Howell looked like Thurston Howell thanks to our pass rush.

Achane is so important to this offense. Even if the play isn’t going to him - you’ve got account for him.

Van Ginkel has always been a guy who finds the football. Be it picks, fumble returns, blocked punts or sacks. He makes plays. Ogbah w 5 sacks on the year on like 20% of the snaps - he’s no slouch.

The thing that has me most impressed though - is the o-line - no matter who lines up - can execute the plays. That’s a sign they are not only well-coached but confident and have gotten enough reps that they all know what they are doing on any given play. I love the way we finish off teams of late w these brutal long drives.

Tua was phenomenal today. Yeah he didn’t get 300+ but he didn’t need it. Those shoulder dips and side steps in the pocket were as beautiful as the throws. And he was “on” today. I don’t know that he had an off target pass today.

Don’t look now but we’ve come to expect excellence on all sides of the ball…wow
 
- Andrew freaking Van Ginkel, this dude is unreal. Sack (wasn't credited I don't see how that's not adjusted) and the incredible picks 6 on a screen. Also nearly blocked a punt.
Yeah, that was stupid. He didn't slam him, and the refs didn't blow the whistle when they should have, so someone else gets credit for dragging him down.
 
"Tua was phenomenal today. Yeah he didn’t get 300+ but he didn’t need it. Those shoulder dips and side steps in the pocket were as beautiful as the throws. And he was “on” today. I don’t know that he had an off target pass today."

Just loved watching him play today, such precision, you could tell he was "on".
 
