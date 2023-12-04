Positives from dolphins commanders!

- Andrew freaking Van Ginkel, this dude is unreal. Sack (wasn't credited I don't see how that's not adjusted) and the incredible picks 6 on a screen. Also nearly blocked a punt.



-Tua was unreal, his stats should have been even better if not for a few bad drops. The moves he put on blitzers to buy free time and drop dimes was wild. Cleanest game he's played all year.



- Devon Achane back and looks like a star player. He's the guy who can take our offense to that unstoppable level.



- Julian Hill made some nice catches he's a guy I think is trending towards being our TE of the future. He's built, he's physical and he showed some speed running after the catch. The effort he gave to get a first down on his short reception was awesome.



- Raheem Mostert continues to be great.



- how did I not mention Tyreek yet, yeah he's a pretty solid player too.



-Duke Riley filling in for Jerome baker was flying around out there. He made some great tackles to force 3rd and 4th downs.



- Ramsey and Howard held Terry Mclaurin to 0 catches. Insane!



-Ogbah, Kohou and Sieler all made nice defensive plays. Loved how Ogbah got a sack and held up 1 & 5 for JP that was cool.



-big fan of the roller coaster celebration. Love the coordinated TD celebrations. The confidence, ****iness, and chemistry to execute plays and celebrations is next level awesome.



- Thought Mike white played really well on the 14 play dagger drive where we ran the ball down their throat and he just handed the ball off