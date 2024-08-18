 Positives from Dolphins Commanders! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from Dolphins Commanders!

-Tua was perfect the TD was a dime, his confidence is what really stood out to me.

-I thought Mike white was dealing the talent around him was terrible but he threw some good balls.

- Chop and Mo Kamara both looked great and made big plays.

-Devon A'chane is looking more and more like a wr to me, we all know he's an explosive weapon but I think he's transitioning more into a Deebo Samuel type player his route running and receiving ability is underrated.

-Jonnu smith played really well and got a lot of action. Hes gonna be a difference maker for us.

- Erik Ezukanma is gonna make the WR battle very interesting he's a baller.

-Braylon sanders made an unreal back shoulder catch to convert a 3rd down.

-Chris brooks looked great before getting hurt on a cheap shot. Hope he's okay and comes back and beats out Jeff Wilson.

- Cam Smith sighting he made some plays got beat and had a missed tackle early but rebounded and made some nice tackles and a big PBU even though he held and wasn't called.

- Brandon Pili had an awesome sack and looks like he's developing as a nose tackle.

- River Cracraft has to be a lock to make the roster. Hes outplayed Berrios. The Tua ball was unbelievable but that was still a tough catch.

-Kader Kohou is such a good tackling corner

- Storm Duck can play, he had tight coverage all game long
 
Michael Scott said:
Just when I finally give up on Ezukanma he pulls me back in

Stay healthy FFS kiddo
Yep that's the issue when he plays he flashes. It's just he always seems to get hurt. Malik Washington seems better but I'm starting to think Berrios may have to step up to earn a spot. Malik Washington can do everything Berrios does and Ezukanma gives a different dimension of playmaker
 
sorry. flop robinson didnt look too hot. the flash play, he was left unblocked. it was the moral equivalent of a receiver getting open because the db fell down. beyond that, flop was getting blown up left and right, he just cannot set the edge.
 

Thanks brother. I am going to watch the game in the morning. :ffic:
 
