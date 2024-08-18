Positives from Dolphins Commanders!

-Tua was perfect the TD was a dime, his confidence is what really stood out to me.



-I thought Mike white was dealing the talent around him was terrible but he threw some good balls.



- Chop and Mo Kamara both looked great and made big plays.



-Devon A'chane is looking more and more like a wr to me, we all know he's an explosive weapon but I think he's transitioning more into a Deebo Samuel type player his route running and receiving ability is underrated.



-Jonnu smith played really well and got a lot of action. Hes gonna be a difference maker for us.



- Erik Ezukanma is gonna make the WR battle very interesting he's a baller.



-Braylon sanders made an unreal back shoulder catch to convert a 3rd down.



-Chris brooks looked great before getting hurt on a cheap shot. Hope he's okay and comes back and beats out Jeff Wilson.



- Cam Smith sighting he made some plays got beat and had a missed tackle early but rebounded and made some nice tackles and a big PBU even though he held and wasn't called.



- Brandon Pili had an awesome sack and looks like he's developing as a nose tackle.



- River Cracraft has to be a lock to make the roster. Hes outplayed Berrios. The Tua ball was unbelievable but that was still a tough catch.



-Kader Kohou is such a good tackling corner



- Storm Duck can play, he had tight coverage all game long