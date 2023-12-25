Positives from dolphins cowboys!

- Jason Sanders, MVP! 5 FGs 3 50+ what a performance he put up. We don't win without him!



-Bradley Chubb and AVG 1.5 sacks each, both pressured Dak and made massive plays.



-Tua deserves a lot of credit, he had some misses but did a great job moving the ball into scoring position, and showed composure on game winning drive.



-Durham Smythe had a career day I'm pretty sure 5 Rec 55 yards. Had a lot of those quick RPOs to set up drives.



-Jake Bailey booted a punt and Elijah Campbell made an awesome recovery right at the goal line.



- Raheem Mostert and Jaylen waddle both broke 1000 yards on the season. So we have 2 1000 plus WRs and a thousand plus rusher.



-Both Duke Riley and David long had nice blitzes on Dak to get stops, fangio was a bit more aggressive today.



- Tyreek Hill came back and had 9 for 99. He wasn't quite a 100 percent and still made a big impact on the game, wish he tracked that first bomb, he was so close!



-Finally we clinched a playoff berth with 2 full weeks left of the season, I can't remember the last time that's happened.