Positives from dolphins cowboys!

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
1,356
Reaction score
4,174
- Jason Sanders, MVP! 5 FGs 3 50+ what a performance he put up. We don't win without him!

-Bradley Chubb and AVG 1.5 sacks each, both pressured Dak and made massive plays.

-Tua deserves a lot of credit, he had some misses but did a great job moving the ball into scoring position, and showed composure on game winning drive.

-Durham Smythe had a career day I'm pretty sure 5 Rec 55 yards. Had a lot of those quick RPOs to set up drives.

-Jake Bailey booted a punt and Elijah Campbell made an awesome recovery right at the goal line.

- Raheem Mostert and Jaylen waddle both broke 1000 yards on the season. So we have 2 1000 plus WRs and a thousand plus rusher.

-Both Duke Riley and David long had nice blitzes on Dak to get stops, fangio was a bit more aggressive today.

- Tyreek Hill came back and had 9 for 99. He wasn't quite a 100 percent and still made a big impact on the game, wish he tracked that first bomb, he was so close!

-Finally we clinched a playoff berth with 2 full weeks left of the season, I can't remember the last time that's happened.
 
so you forgot our best player on defense yesterday

AVG-10 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 PD and 4 QB hits
 
Clinching with two weeks to go….great question. I haven’t researched it, but I’m gonna guess 1984.
 
He was a little off on a few throws. But he was also under a good deal of quick pressure. Overall, he played a very clean game. And that is what you need against good teams - don’t make the big mistake. Dallas made the game-changing mistake with the goal line fumble. We didn’t.
 
Im gonna say 1992 , i think we were a two or three seed. And we lost to Buffalo in the Afc Championship. Really the last time we were truly relevant, until possibly this season.
 
We were relevant 94, 2002 and 2008 as well. Beyond that, pfft.

And the OL did a nice job today. Not every block was perfect, but Tua was only sacked once. Prescott got up close and personal with the turf four times.
 
Agree on the positives. Thanks for doing these each week.

I'd add limiting Lawrence and Parsons to two combined tackles. Neither were really a factor. An incredible job by an offensive line featuring four backups.
 
Sanders - there were times earlier this year where some of us questioned “long” FG attempts bc Sanders’ recent history. I think this staff has built him back up methodically.

Special teams - we all wanted Crossman fired after last season. They have been solid most, if not all, of the year. The only glaring exception I can think of was the block in the first NE game
 
