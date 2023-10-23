 Positives from dolphins eagles! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from dolphins eagles!

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
1,328
Reaction score
3,862
- Bradley Chubb was a beast, 2 sacks, 1 strip that got us 3 points, he had another QB hit that was super close to causing a fumble or int.

-Jerome Baker/Kader Kohou the pressure and tip by Kohou that lead to the int pick 6 for baker was massive in this game and flipped momentum.

- Jaelan Phillips had a sack

- Braxton Berrios in return game was very good over 100 kick return yards and had a 16 yard punt return. He consistently gave us slightly better field position.

- This game was complete bullshit in terms of officiating I'm not one to blame the refs and it's not why we lost but it was bad and easily a 7 point swing.

- Final positive Miami was without 3 of our 4 best OL, both starting corners, and a star rookie RB, and it took penalty's and a lucky dropped Tyreek TD pass for the eagles to beat us and that is a SB team from last year. If we can get healthy and get clicking after the Bye week we're as legit as anyone.

-My final positive is for any of those dolphins fans who wanna jump off a cliff after a loss, the Bills lost to the patriots
 
The defense made some plays, but they were still not good enough overall, but damn, they were missing a lot of guys by late game. They had their share of boneheaded plays too, but they did play better than the offense...which was surprising.

You can't expect to beat a mostly healthy team with a walking infirmary. Look at the Bills the last 3 weeks...they're looking pretty mid...and they lost, what, 2 or 3 guys?
 
I don’t care what anybody says, you cannot convince me that those refs weren’t trying to get the Eagles to win. With that said, I came away from this game feeling positive about the direction of this team. The offensive line was down three starters and abused all night. The Dolphins had no running game and yet outside of Tua’s boneheaded interception (which still should’ve been DPI), Tua was still making plays.

What really gets me excited though is the direction of this defense. I feel they got a decent amount of pressure on probably the best offensive line in the NFL. David Long has really started to flourish under this defense. When he went out that killed this defense. Cam Smith needs to start getting more reps. Eli Apple can’t be much better than him. When Ramsey returns I think this defense will be WAY better.

Overall, I think this game should’ve been really close between two good teams. The refs, negated touchdown for holding, Tyreek dropping the touchdown, and Tua’s terrible decision were game changers. Lets beat the Pats and shock the Chiefs in London. Fins up!!!
 
The defense showed it can hang with a good team. The D-line and LBs had a good game. If we get healthy at CB, this defense might take the next step. That's what I got from this game. Still maybe not a great defense but good enough to win against better teams if the offense isn't terrible.
 
Loved the trolljob calling the TD pass from the Bama-UGA national championship game against Hurts and a defense full of Bulldogs.
 
Another positive for our DBs is the apparent abolition of the facemask and PI rules. Now all they have to do is yank the receiver’s facemask whilst the ball’s in the air rendering all future catches impossible. Sure Vic will be coaching that this week 👍🏻
 
dolfanattic5 said:
I don’t care what anybody says, you cannot convince me that those refs weren’t trying to get the Eagles to win. With that said, I came away from this game feeling positive about the direction of this team. The offensive line was down three starters and abused all night. The Dolphins had no running game and yet outside of Tua’s boneheaded interception (which still should’ve been DPI), Tua was still making plays.

What really gets me excited though is the direction of this defense. I feel they got a decent amount of pressure on probably the best offensive line in the NFL. David Long has really started to flourish under this defense. When he went out that killed this defense. Cam Smith needs to start getting more reps. Eli Apple can’t be much better than him. When Ramsey returns I think this defense will be WAY better.

Overall, I think this game should’ve been really close between two good teams. The refs, negated touchdown for holding, Tyreek dropping the touchdown, and Tua’s terrible decision were game changers. Lets beat the Pats and shock the Chiefs in London. Fins up!!!
Click to expand...
Super under rated take, Miami has been a top 3 defense in terms of pressure and sacks but a lot of talk was well those numbers were inflated against bad OLs which was true but tonight against best OL in football they showed up
 
Lilseb561 said:
The defense showed it can hang with a good team. The D-line and LBs had a good game. If we get healthy at CB, this defense might take the next step. That's what I got from this game. Still maybe not a great defense but good enough to win against better teams if the offense isn't terrible.
Click to expand...
Meh...we still gave up more than the Eagles' average points...they didn't hang with 'em IMO. The Jets hung with 'em, we didn't.

But they showed some improvement, particularly front 7...its a long season, and like you said, if they can get healthy, by later on in the season they should be looking pretty good.
 
PhinFan1968 said:
Meh...we still gave up more than the Eagles' average points...they didn't hang with 'em IMO. The Jets hung with 'em, we didn't.

But they showed some improvement, particularly front 7...its a long season, and like you said, if they can get healthy, by later on in the season they should be looking pretty good.
Click to expand...

They did enough I think. The Eagles got away with holding on like every play too. I mean it was blatantly obvious.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom