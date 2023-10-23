Positives from dolphins eagles!

Swollcolb
- Bradley Chubb was a beast, 2 sacks, 1 strip that got us 3 points, he had another QB hit that was super close to causing a fumble or int.
-Jerome Baker/Kader Kohou the pressure and tip by Kohou that lead to the int pick 6 for baker was massive in this game and flipped momentum.
- Jaelan Phillips had a sack
- Braxton Berrios in return game was very good over 100 kick return yards and had a 16 yard punt return. He consistently gave us slightly better field position.
- This game was complete bullshit in terms of officiating I'm not one to blame the refs and it's not why we lost but it was bad and easily a 7 point swing.
- Final positive Miami was without 3 of our 4 best OL, both starting corners, and a star rookie RB, and it took penalty's and a lucky dropped Tyreek TD pass for the eagles to beat us and that is a SB team from last year. If we can get healthy and get clicking after the Bye week we're as legit as anyone.
-My final positive is for any of those dolphins fans who wanna jump off a cliff after a loss, the Bills lost to the patriots
