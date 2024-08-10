Positives from dolphins falcons preseason game!

Yes I'm a psychopath and streamed this game to give you guys my take!



-Jaylen wright looks like a star. He ran hard and displayed patience. On a crucial 3rd and 9 he bobbled a screen pass made a guy miss and ran opposite direction to pick up 14 yards and get a first.



- Tanner Connor flashed as a receiving TE he made some big plays and got hurt late hope he's okay.



- Ethan Bonner had an up and down game. He made some plays in the run game and displayed some tight coverage. He did get beat on a deep route but chased the receiver down and threw a haymaker to try and dislodge the ball. His play style reminds me a lot of Jalen Ramsey.



-Patrick Mcmorris the rookie safety from cal made a nice TFL on a run blitz. And nearly jumped over a dude for a pick.



-Siran Neal had the first turnover of the game he popped a WR right as he made a football move dislodged the ball and jumped on it to recover.



- Channing Tindall sighting right before halftime he had a perfectly executed blitz where he obliterated Taylor heinicke.



- Isiah Mack made two huge plays late creating pressures to affect the QB and seam the game as well as a run stuff where he threw the rb down with force.



- Chris Brooks had a few bursty runs that had me screaming Jaylen wright is so good. Before I realized it was 35 in for 25.



- Storm Duck had tight coverage on a few plays back to back, he didn't do anything spectacular but he played the routes nicely and was in position.



-Overall takeaways it's preseason the football was pretty bad, a few young guys flashed and we won despite being home underdogs to a team that had more QB talent playing in the game.