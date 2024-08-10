 Positives from dolphins falcons preseason game! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from dolphins falcons preseason game!

Yes I'm a psychopath and streamed this game to give you guys my take!

-Jaylen wright looks like a star. He ran hard and displayed patience. On a crucial 3rd and 9 he bobbled a screen pass made a guy miss and ran opposite direction to pick up 14 yards and get a first.

- Tanner Connor flashed as a receiving TE he made some big plays and got hurt late hope he's okay.

- Ethan Bonner had an up and down game. He made some plays in the run game and displayed some tight coverage. He did get beat on a deep route but chased the receiver down and threw a haymaker to try and dislodge the ball. His play style reminds me a lot of Jalen Ramsey.

-Patrick Mcmorris the rookie safety from cal made a nice TFL on a run blitz. And nearly jumped over a dude for a pick.

-Siran Neal had the first turnover of the game he popped a WR right as he made a football move dislodged the ball and jumped on it to recover.

- Channing Tindall sighting right before halftime he had a perfectly executed blitz where he obliterated Taylor heinicke.

- Isiah Mack made two huge plays late creating pressures to affect the QB and seam the game as well as a run stuff where he threw the rb down with force.

- Chris Brooks had a few bursty runs that had me screaming Jaylen wright is so good. Before I realized it was 35 in for 25.

- Storm Duck had tight coverage on a few plays back to back, he didn't do anything spectacular but he played the routes nicely and was in position.

-Overall takeaways it's preseason the football was pretty bad, a few young guys flashed and we won despite being home underdogs to a team that had more QB talent playing in the game.
 
Agreed on all points
 
I was at the game and Pat McMorris was a beast out there!! I kept saying to my son and to @djphinfan who is this #32 lol he was good.

Pat Paul looked really good and moved his feet well and was physical!

Jaylen Wright was quick and decisive. Had some ball issues but I think the fumble was on Mike White.

Speaking of Mike White ugh, not good at all, and he was playing against practice squad hopefuls. He should've been good. Back up QB must be upgraded.

It was great to meet DJPhinfan tonight at game, cool dude, just as I suspected!
 
Among the IDL who played, Hand, Pili, Harris, Mack, Payne, and Gallimore, it seems to me like Gallimore was one of the last to enter the game. I presume they played them based on the depth chart. So after Sieler, Campbell, Jones and Tart, who all sat out, the ones at the top of the remaining depth chart played the earliest.
Gallimore appears at the bottom of the depth chart currently, and he is one of the ones who got a fully guaranteed contract.
 
MrClean said:
Among the IDL who played, Hand, Pili, Harris, Mack, Payne, and Gallimore, it seems to me like Gallimore was one of the last to enter the game. I presume they played them based on the depth chart. So after Sieler, Campbell, Jones and Tart, who all sat out, the ones at the top of the remaining depth chart played the earliest.
Gallimore appears at the bottom of the depth chart currently, and he is one of the ones who got a fully guaranteed contract.
If Mack and Payne are ahead of Gallimore... he's toast.
 
I wonder if the coaching staff is reconsidering red shirting Patrick Paul behind Armstead and Lamm for the 2024 season. Paul is showing signs he might be ready to be the primary back up tackle this season and maybe the starter in 2025.
 
