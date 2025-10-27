Positives from dolphins falcons

Tank tracker 2-6 current draft position 5



- Bad day for the tank, but at least jets won too.



- Jonah Saviianea has had an abysmal start, but he does have talent and he made some big blocks that sprung big plays, will be curious to see how he grades out. If anyone has PFF and sees the grades please post.



- Jordyn Brooks played like a man possessed



- bounce back game for Tua, the game script went perfectly for him and he just had to not make big mistakes. Impressive performance with his eye swollen shut gotta give him some credit.



- Ollie Gordon getting more involved in the offense he's the perfect compliment back to Achane.



- the run D was shocking I was expecting Bijan to go for 200+



- ravens bills commanders next 3 games. I fully expect us to lose all 3 so if your worried about draft position have no fear. Don't fall for the fools gold win we are still bad.

L