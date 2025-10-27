 Positives from dolphins falcons | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from dolphins falcons

Swollcolb

Tank tracker 2-6 current draft position 5

- Bad day for the tank, but at least jets won too.

- Jonah Saviianea has had an abysmal start, but he does have talent and he made some big blocks that sprung big plays, will be curious to see how he grades out. If anyone has PFF and sees the grades please post.

- Jordyn Brooks played like a man possessed

- bounce back game for Tua, the game script went perfectly for him and he just had to not make big mistakes. Impressive performance with his eye swollen shut gotta give him some credit.

- Ollie Gordon getting more involved in the offense he's the perfect compliment back to Achane.

- the run D was shocking I was expecting Bijan to go for 200+

- ravens bills commanders next 3 games. I fully expect us to lose all 3 so if your worried about draft position have no fear. Don't fall for the fools gold win we are still bad.
We played like everyone thought we could before that first game.

I'm torn here though. I like seeing everyone progress, but if we continue to play like this...there wont be a complete tear down. Lots of contributors today...Sieler, Ollie, Grant, Savianaeaeaea, Tua, Waddle, the whole dang defense FFS.
 
Yesterday was the kind of game I love to watch- good defense, good running game, timely passing.
I'm wondering if they caught Atlanta off-guard and that's why it succeeded, or if this will be our new Miami Dolphins for the rest of the season- and if it will work now that teams can prepare for it.
Either way- first game I've enjoyed watching in a long time- not because they rolled Atlanta, but because they looked like an actual professional team with a gameplan.
 
I was really impressed by Tua yesterday. I honestly didn't think he had the mental fortitude to bounce back like that.
 
This was the team we expected to see week 1. Nothing about it was sexy, but we controlled the clock 38-22 and won. I don't know why it took so long to make changes like using 6 OL to run the ball or beefing up the front 7 to stop the run.
 
Next week we will face an extra d-lineman …advantage gone.
 
