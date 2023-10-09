 Positives from dolphins Giants! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from dolphins Giants!

- Tyreek Hill had another monster day

-Devon Achane continues his absurd season, leads NFL in rushing I believe despite not even playing in first 2 games really.

- Ced Wilson sighting, made some nice catches 4 for 52. His best game as a dolphin.

- OL was good once again, Connor Williams makes a major impact and Kendall Lamm is actually pretty good at LT mitigating the loss of Armstead.

- Zach Sieler was awesome 2 sacks and a few run stuffs, nice to see us give a guy an extension and him outplay it.

- Finally got Jerome Baker back blitzing it's what he does best. Contributed on some sacks.

- AVG and Emmanuel Ogbah both continue to fill on the edge for Phillips and play admirably.

- Xavien Howard has had some good coverage last 2 games. Saved a TD to Waller.

- We finally have a team where things can go bad lost turnover battle 3-0 and still blow a team out and cover a big spread, that's the sign of a good team.
 
Not going to give names, but the D being able to set the edge has helped A LOT!
 
