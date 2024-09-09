Positives from dolphins jags!

- Gonna start off with a personal story. My tire blew out on the way to the game, managed to get a tow truck to a tire shop, Uber to the game from tire shop, get tire fixed and Uber back to tire shop 5 minutes before they closed following the game to get my car and get home. Thats part of the reason for my delayed post it was a stressful day to say the least. Had something in common with Tyreek in terms of pregame resiliency.



-Gotta start with Jevon Holland his punch out at the 1 yard line saved this game. Big time player made a big time play at a crucial moment.



- Then the complimentary football with the Tyreek hill TD next play. My best friend who went to the game with me is a jags fan, after the fumble he said here comes the big Tyreek hill play and I was never so happy for him to be right.



-Jaylen Waddle was awesome I think he's gonna have a career year, he just looks like he's a more consistent player this year. He had the bomb and the corner that were both beautiful.



- Devon Achane for most of the game looked like our best offensive player which is crazy considering we have Hill and Waddle. Hoping the overkill of screens was just to soften up the defense to open up the big plays and not a staple .



- Calais Campbell filled in the void left by Christian Wilkins masterfully. Amazing how good he is at his age.



- Jaelan Phillips looks like a man possessed. He should have got at least 2 holding calls that were missed had a pressure that caused a throw away and the big sack late.



- Tua looked really good, he has the most big time throws per PFF in week 1 with 4 and his increased mobility was noticeable. Had the over throw on the hill wheel route. But no more Tua underthrows the deep balls. He's put in so much work and it shows.



- Ramsey had an up and down game, but wasn't 100% and grinded it out. The hustle play he had to stop Ettiene on that 4th down play was incredible.



- Storm Duck made an awesome run stop in a 1 on 1 play that prevented what could have been a big run.



-Ogbah played really well I think this scheme fits his skill set much better. And we were fortunate to get him back after Shaq Barrett retired.



- Alec Ingold picked up 2 short yardage first downs on very effective runs.



- Jeff Wilson brought us some physical runs that helped late, but I kinda wanna see Jaylen Wright in that role. But remember Achane was inactive week 1 last year. Maybe it's an earn your stripes thing by Mcdaniel maybe he wanted to save him for Buffalo.



- Sanders 52 yard fg to win was clutch he did miss a fg though, but everything is forgotten when you hit a clutch game winner.



- We have 2 tough games to start the year before we have a nice stretch if we can finally get over the hump against Buffalo we will be in good shape heading into our tough stretch, where hopefully we get some reinforcements with Chubb Cracraft and OBJ.