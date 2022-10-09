 Positives from dolphins Jets! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from dolphins Jets!

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

-Raheem Mostert had a great game over 100 rushing yards and a TD a
Nearly had a receiving TD too.
-The Durham Smythe TD sneak was a great creative play call to get a TD.
-Brandon Jones sack was very good. Most DBs whiff on that he stayed with QB and took him down for a big loss of yards.
-Was very happy on the mid game double dip, how we got a TD before half got ball back to start second and got a FG, obviously it didn’t matter in this game but a lot of times that shifts momentum of games and gets you wins.
-I thought overall the offense moved the ball okay considering Skylar was our QB and Brandon Shell was our LT, we managed to keep fighting.
-Obviously this is frustrating especially with how our season started and not having our own draft pick. We've had catastrophic injury’s and I get you don’t wanna use that as an excuse but it’s the reality
 
Travis34

Travis34

superphin said:
Positives people can finally shut up about Thompson. He played like a 7th-round rookie is supposed to play. SHOCKER!
Surely should change the tune some people have about it. Maybe in a couple years he can be a worthy backup

Sucks Teddy went out… I’d be looking into veterans
 
Mach2

Mach2

Yeah...... hard for me to find many positives in this one.....

All I can say is when Tua comes back, X and Jones are healthy, it will hopefully get us back on track. Armstead will be a big loss if he can't get healthy.
 
F

fish_fan

It was nice seeing the running game going a bit. Not just that we had a 100 yard runner but I do not recall the last time I saw so many successful pulling linemen on our roster.

We are seeing pieces of the puzzle coming together. I just hope all the injuries blow over sooner than later and we see the art come together before too many losses occur.
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Keep the running game going once Tua and our corners are back and we could be scary
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

It may take more than one season to get where McDaniel wants the offense to be and the team to be. Look at the Jets, they've assembled quite a bit of young talent. And in year two of Robert Salah they are rounding into shape.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Mostert didn’t get enough touches IMO. Thompson played fine. Our OTs were terrible in pass pro yikes
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

The biggest positive I'm hopeful of is getting rid of Ross. He's meddled way too much and now has cost the team.
 
Goonies

Goonies

When we are on our own 2 yd line don’t ever call playaction w a OL that’s missing both tackles.terrible playcall especially when our OL is average at best. That playcall single-handedly cost us the game.
I never want to see on a pass play Conner over gesicki, vice versa I never want to see gesicki assigned blocking duties on a critical play.
finally on 3rd & 1 we are using gaskin instead of mostert, gtfo w that bs.

I don’t mind losing but lose playing the right way, putting correct personnel for critical plays etc..
 
