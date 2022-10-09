Positives from dolphins Jets!

-Raheem Mostert had a great game over 100 rushing yards and a TD a

Nearly had a receiving TD too.

-The Durham Smythe TD sneak was a great creative play call to get a TD.

-Brandon Jones sack was very good. Most DBs whiff on that he stayed with QB and took him down for a big loss of yards.

-Was very happy on the mid game double dip, how we got a TD before half got ball back to start second and got a FG, obviously it didn’t matter in this game but a lot of times that shifts momentum of games and gets you wins.

-I thought overall the offense moved the ball okay considering Skylar was our QB and Brandon Shell was our LT, we managed to keep fighting.

-Obviously this is frustrating especially with how our season started and not having our own draft pick. We've had catastrophic injury’s and I get you don’t wanna use that as an excuse but it’s the reality