Positives from dolphins Jets!

-Raheem Mostert had a great game over 100 rushing yards and a TD a
Nearly had a receiving TD too.
-The Durham Smythe TD sneak was a great creative play call to get a TD.
-Brandon Jones sack was very good. Most DBs whiff on that he stayed with QB and took him down for a big loss of yards.
-Was very happy on the mid game double dip, how we got a TD before half got ball back to start second and got a FG, obviously it didn’t matter in this game but a lot of times that shifts momentum of games and gets you wins.
-I thought overall the offense moved the ball okay considering Skylar was our QB and Brandon Shell was our LT, we managed to keep fighting.
-Obviously this is frustrating especially with how our season started and not having our own draft pick. We've had catastrophic injury’s and I get you don’t wanna use that as an excuse but it’s the reality
