Positives from dolphins jets!

- The Jevon Holland pick 6 was an epic play. May be the biggest highlight play we have all season. So happy for him to finally get a splash play.



-Jaylen Waddle had his best game of the season, he made tough grabs, beat sauce for the go ball finally look like he found his groove.



- Christian Wilkins has earned whatever he wants, he's having the best DT season I've probably seen in my lifetime from a Miami DT.



- This one hurts my heart. Jaelan Phillips was incredible had a pass deflection that almost led to a pick, had a sack on a play he had no business making but showed elite closing speed, and another play that should have been a sack safety, QB just threw a prayer to nobody just got lucky a TE was close. He's an unreal player one of my favorite players hate to see that happen to him.



- Unpopular opinion, I thought Tua played really well considering the circumstances. Road game, elite defense, played a lot of the game with an almost entire back up OL, and had a perfect TD pass to Tyreek that was dropped/broken up. The 2 ints were terrible, but other than that he was mostly dealing and in control of the gameplan.



- interior guys and depth guys were good. Raekwon, Sieler, Hand all got sacks and Ogbah had 1.5 also. Silver lining with the JP injury AVG and Ogbah can combine to at least not create a massive hole.



- Jerome baker had his second int of the year, but gonna give the credit to Howard he jumped the route and nearly picked it fortunately it bounced right up to baker. And also wanted to mention the screen play from last week where Howard leveled Davante Adams. Forgot to mention that last week.



- Jason Sanders hit a 54 yard field goal in MetLife on the road are you kidding me!



-Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson combined for 150 rushing yards and 2 TDs and it was a TON of physical runs sure the late breakaway where jets gave up inflated those stats but they earned that with 3 quarters of physical punishing runs to mostly keep us in 3rd and short to mediums.



- I thought this game was gonna be a dogfight because jets defense has given a lot of offensive teams trouble. But Miami has an elite defense (since Ramsey's return) and an explosive offense. Love this team