Positives from dolphins jets!

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

- The Jevon Holland pick 6 was an epic play. May be the biggest highlight play we have all season. So happy for him to finally get a splash play.

-Jaylen Waddle had his best game of the season, he made tough grabs, beat sauce for the go ball finally look like he found his groove.

- Christian Wilkins has earned whatever he wants, he's having the best DT season I've probably seen in my lifetime from a Miami DT.

- This one hurts my heart. Jaelan Phillips was incredible had a pass deflection that almost led to a pick, had a sack on a play he had no business making but showed elite closing speed, and another play that should have been a sack safety, QB just threw a prayer to nobody just got lucky a TE was close. He's an unreal player one of my favorite players hate to see that happen to him.

- Unpopular opinion, I thought Tua played really well considering the circumstances. Road game, elite defense, played a lot of the game with an almost entire back up OL, and had a perfect TD pass to Tyreek that was dropped/broken up. The 2 ints were terrible, but other than that he was mostly dealing and in control of the gameplan.

- interior guys and depth guys were good. Raekwon, Sieler, Hand all got sacks and Ogbah had 1.5 also. Silver lining with the JP injury AVG and Ogbah can combine to at least not create a massive hole.

- Jerome baker had his second int of the year, but gonna give the credit to Howard he jumped the route and nearly picked it fortunately it bounced right up to baker. And also wanted to mention the screen play from last week where Howard leveled Davante Adams. Forgot to mention that last week.

- Jason Sanders hit a 54 yard field goal in MetLife on the road are you kidding me!

-Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson combined for 150 rushing yards and 2 TDs and it was a TON of physical runs sure the late breakaway where jets gave up inflated those stats but they earned that with 3 quarters of physical punishing runs to mostly keep us in 3rd and short to mediums.

- I thought this game was gonna be a dogfight because jets defense has given a lot of offensive teams trouble. But Miami has an elite defense (since Ramsey's return) and an explosive offense. Love this team
 
I’m trying really really hard to be optimistic and happy today after a win against the hated Jests….but the injury to Phillips has me down.
 
Durango2020 said:
While it's nothing to be proud of we are beating teams in spite of losing the TO battle.
If they clean that up the team will be dominant.
My only criticism of Mike Mcdaniel is he doesn't know when to take his foot off the gas. Up 10 with jets inept offense we should have gone into half up 10-0. If not for hollands unreal play jets would have had all the momentum to start second half
 
Nice write up.

Why would Tua playing well be an unpopular opinion? If anyone is not with Tua at this point they don't deserve to a be a Dolphins fan, end of story.
 
PHINSfan said:
I’m trying really really hard to be optimistic and happy today after a win against the hated Jests….but the injury to Phillips has me down.
It's a total buzz kill. But I will say if I could pick any back up player on the entire roster to step in and play very well, my choice would be Andrew van Ginkel.
 
lynx said:
Nice write up.

Why would Tua playing well be an unpopular opinion? If anyone is not with Tua at this point they don't deserve to a be a Dolphins fan, end of story.
Just because a lot of people will point to his 2 ints and say he almost cost us the game and didn't play well
 
sadetripod said:
Another positive, Dalvin Cook in on the Jest roster and not ours. 228 combined yards 0 TD's through 11 games.
I'm definitely glad we didn't pay him big money. But the Jets OL is absolutely abysmal. I'm not completely convinced cook forgot how to play football and Breece hall sucks.
 
PHINSfan said:
I’m trying really really hard to be optimistic and happy today after a win against the hated Jests….but the injury to Phillips has me down.
I'm with you man. I can't be happy because of the injury. I give 2 shits about the win today, unfortunately
 
