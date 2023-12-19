 Positives from dolphins jets! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from dolphins jets!

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
1,355
Reaction score
4,136
Sorry guys I've been out for a week with a sickness but I'm back!

- Bradley Chubb 3 sacks 2 FF 1 FR dominant performance. Still mad at him for taking helmet off last week.

- Tua was super efficient solid game

-Waddle balled out that 60 yard bomb was awesome.

- Brandon Jones 2 Int game

-Zach Sieler had a sack and nearly had another TD on a scoop

- Raheem Mostert all time franchise TD record

- Overall we swept the jets with nearly half our starters out, and won 30-0 massive rebound game
 
Chubb 7 tackles, two fumbles.

Jones played well but you and I could have made those interceptions
 
I’m actually surprised this is an actual thread lol
I don’t think there were any negatives
 
JamesWsenior said:
Come on now, you were bitching about one play call from Coach all day yesterday 😂
Click to expand...
BwaaaWaaaHaaaa

I know

It’s just that McD was cruising along and then that stupid ass call. He just couldn’t help himself lol

The thing is, don’t pull that **** in the playoffs because it will matter, we’re not gonna be up 30 zip
 
Dominant defensive effort. The 103 yards allowed is the second least in Miami's history! Only the 1973 Dolphins allowed fewer yards in a single game. That team won a super bowl.

I know the Jets have struggled offensively, but they were coming off a good offensive game against the Texans.

I believe New York had -1 yards in the first half. That's insane for 2023 NFL football.

Chubb played like a man possessed. Waddle showed up big. Tua was nearly perfect.

Great bounce back. Very enjoyable game as a fan. We all needed that.
 
I really do hope the TItans game was a wake up call for the team. They came out and dominated in all phases. Like ER said, there weren't really any negatives. Hope they continue to play mad and hungry!
 
