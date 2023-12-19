Positives from dolphins jets!

Swollcolb
Active Roster
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2016
- Messages
- 1,355
- Reaction score
- 4,136
Sorry guys I've been out for a week with a sickness but I'm back!
- Bradley Chubb 3 sacks 2 FF 1 FR dominant performance. Still mad at him for taking helmet off last week.
- Tua was super efficient solid game
-Waddle balled out that 60 yard bomb was awesome.
- Brandon Jones 2 Int game
-Zach Sieler had a sack and nearly had another TD on a scoop
- Raheem Mostert all time franchise TD record
- Overall we swept the jets with nearly half our starters out, and won 30-0 massive rebound game
- Bradley Chubb 3 sacks 2 FF 1 FR dominant performance. Still mad at him for taking helmet off last week.
- Tua was super efficient solid game
-Waddle balled out that 60 yard bomb was awesome.
- Brandon Jones 2 Int game
-Zach Sieler had a sack and nearly had another TD on a scoop
- Raheem Mostert all time franchise TD record
- Overall we swept the jets with nearly half our starters out, and won 30-0 massive rebound game