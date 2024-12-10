Positives from dolphins jets!

Sorry guys had to get a new phone so I'm a day late on this.



- Gonna start with an unpopular one, but kudos to Chris Grier for his FA moves. Jonnu Smith, Calais Campbell, Jordyn Brooks, and Aaron brewer have all performed at extremely high levels and we got all those contracts for fairly cheap. Jonnu was awesome in OT obviously, Jordyn Brooks had the big sack on Rodgers, and Aaron Brewer had a block on the first Achane angle route screen where he got to second level and decleated Quincy Williams.



- Tua has been playing his best football of his career. Highest caliber qb play I've seen from a dolphins qb.



- Zach Sieler with his best game of the year 2 big sacks.



- Waddle and Tyreek both went for over 100 yards nice to see them get back into the rhythm.



- Malik Washington with the redemption kick return, we don't win this game without that play. I expect him to get the angry runs player of the week for running over the kicker.



- Jason Sanders missed the XP, but was money on his FGs he's been having a really good year.



- Benito Jones (another cheap FA signing) was good in the run game, had a big TFL on jets last drive, that pressured them into passing on next play, which resulted in a Sieler sack, those 2 plays really helped prevent jets from being able to run out the clock and give us time to tie the game.



- Kendall Fuller alert play to wrap up Adams quickly and force him out of bounds. Again with out that we don't have time to score.



- Overall it wasn't the best performance or what I expected but we got the win and seasons not over just yet for us