Positives from dolphins lions!

- Tua balled all game long his passes were accurate and his decision making might have been the best he’s ever had for a full game in Miami.

- Zach Sieler, won’t be a ton of defenders from today but had a monster sack on a critical third down and 2 batted passes at the line.

- Jaylen Waddle this dude is the real deal 2 TDs 100 yards, completed stud.

- Tyreek Hill another complete stud. We have 2 probowl WRs and possibly 2 all pros.

- Mike Gesicki, he’s starting to find a role in the offense. And he’s playing a great complimentary role.

- Trent Sherfield, he should have had a TD catch, made an excellent Teams open field tackle, and does he remind anyone else a bit of Landry out there? That physical number 14 in the slot is just nice to see.

- Last one Kader Kohou, not the best day for the D but it’s his kid shows up in the run game and had great coverage on that last play to a UDFA to have the instincts in that scenario to not get handsy and just play positional football was beautiful technique.