Positives from dolphins lions!

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

- Tua balled all game long his passes were accurate and his decision making might have been the best he’s ever had for a full game in Miami.
- Zach Sieler, won’t be a ton of defenders from today but had a monster sack on a critical third down and 2 batted passes at the line.
- Jaylen Waddle this dude is the real deal 2 TDs 100 yards, completed stud.
- Tyreek Hill another complete stud. We have 2 probowl WRs and possibly 2 all pros.
- Mike Gesicki, he’s starting to find a role in the offense. And he’s playing a great complimentary role.
- Trent Sherfield, he should have had a TD catch, made an excellent Teams open field tackle, and does he remind anyone else a bit of Landry out there? That physical number 14 in the slot is just nice to see.
- Last one Kader Kohou, not the best day for the D but it’s his kid shows up in the run game and had great coverage on that last play to a UDFA to have the instincts in that scenario to not get handsy and just play positional football was beautiful technique.
 
Njphinsfan

Njphinsfan

Finman1022 said:
Ingold was solid…good addition to the team. Of course Tua Waddle and Hill are almost unstoppable. Oline Is getting better each week as long as Armstead can stay healthy
I haven't been a fan of Eichenberg AT ALL, but I won't be surprised if he is done for the season. I liked him as depth, not as a starter...
 
S

steviey01

I like Eich. Sorry he’s probably gone for the season… Time for AJ to step back in.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Stoobz said:
The 2nd half defensive turnaround.
That was really impressive. Went from giving up a score on all 5 possessions to next to nothing doing. Good job by Boyer and the coaches
 
