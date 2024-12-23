 Positives from dolphins niners! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from dolphins niners!

- Jonnu smith set franchise receptions record!
- Achane led team in rushing and receiving.
-Chop Robinson had 1.5 sacks by my mark and a PBU that prevented a TD.
- Kader kohou had a big int
- Jason sanders has been awesome all year and mvp of this game forsure
- Zach sieler and Jordyn brooks both had sacks.
- wasn't a great game but got a win against a good team (that was injury depleted) which is why we won but a win is a win
 
Are we not injury depleted?
 
Agree, OP.

All three phases played well. That's been pretty rare for Miami this year.

It was the 49ers making the dumb mistakes, late hits etc., not Miami.

The run game finished with 167 yards.

The defense missed some tackles, but made enough plays to get off the field.

Sanders!
 
I guess that’s solidified McDaniel coming back. Let’s hope Grier didn’t get a game ball.
If McDaniel is secure and on good footing with Ross, you can bet the same is true of Grier.

Unfortunately.
 
Wynn helped open a hole on Achane 50 harder, hope he takes starting spot for remainder of season now.
He played with a ton of aggression and emotion today. You could hear him screaming at times during the broadcast.
 
