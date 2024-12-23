Positives from dolphins niners!

Swollcolb
- Jonnu smith set franchise receptions record!
- Achane led team in rushing and receiving.
-Chop Robinson had 1.5 sacks by my mark and a PBU that prevented a TD.
- Kader kohou had a big int
- Jason sanders has been awesome all year and mvp of this game forsure
- Zach sieler and Jordyn brooks both had sacks.
- wasn't a great game but got a win against a good team (that was injury depleted) which is why we won but a win is a win
