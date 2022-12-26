Positives from dolphins Packers!

- I’m positive I never want dolphins to play on Christmas Day again. Sucks having them ruin one of the best holidays of the year.



- Jaylen Waddles TD run was wild, he’s so fast. And he had himself a game today.



- Christian Wilkins had a nice TFL and 2 big deflections. His stats don’t scream elite DT but I think he’s one of the better ones we’ve had in a long time.



- That’s about all I can come up with, the second half collapse was embarrassing. Tua is making it hard to keep sticking up for him, When teams make second half adjustments the offense tends to fall apart. The defense is a whole other mess. And it really just feels like same old dolphins.



-Bonus: at least were fantasy football relevant. I have both Waddle and Hill and they helped pushed me into the finals in my league today.