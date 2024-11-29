Positives from dolphins packers!

Swollcolb
Just wanna get this out of the way early in case I go to bed soon.
- Happy thanksgiving to everyone here, I had some amazing food and family time today, I hope you all did as well.
- The Alec Ingold halftime story was awesome, what an awesome story and you have to love Alec and how good of a guy he is. Also made some catches and had a great seal block on our only good run of the night.
- That's about it, the actual football was not good.
