Positives from dolphins packers!

Just wanna get this out of the way early in case I go to bed soon.

- Happy thanksgiving to everyone here, I had some amazing food and family time today, I hope you all did as well.

- The Alec Ingold halftime story was awesome, what an awesome story and you have to love Alec and how good of a guy he is. Also made some catches and had a great seal block on our only good run of the night.

- That's about it, the actual football was not good.
 
I will add that Tua has been really good. Hes missed 2 throws all game, and missed one open read to tyreek. But the fact we can't run the ball at all and can't convert any short yardage situations ever is a big issue
 
No positives. This team is just hard to root for anymore. I think this season has broken me. For decades, this team has found ways to disappoint you. I’m seriously done
 
