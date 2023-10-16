 Positives from dolphins panthers!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from dolphins panthers!!!

- Got the chance to meet Raheem Mostert yesterday, he's been historically good. 11TDs so far this season one of my favorite players on the team and also really cool nice guy.

-Christian Wilkins starting to flash, 2 sacks today!

-Bradley Chubb also should have had 2 sacks today, he's been a whipping boy from a lot of dolphins fans he's playing well.

- Tyreek Hill, no explanation needed.

- Tua was super efficient, no turnovers, didn't force anything despite being down 14-0 early. Showed a lot of poise.

- It's a shame he got hurt, but the Chris brooks run where he stiff armed a defender into another defender and took them both out of the play, then ran for a big game and kept his feet in bounds was awesome. Hope he gets back to 100% and we see him next year.

Final thoughts: 5-1 great start to the year best we've had in 20+ years, Offense looks great, defense looks average to bad. And I don't think Raheem Mostert gets enough credit, he's not just a nice player on a good offense he's been a legitimate star RB, he's breaking tackles, getting massive gains after contact, by showing elite contact balance, he's been amazing in the receiving game, making Barkely like hurdles. He's been the second best RB in the NFL this year.
 
Dolphins defense gave up 14 points lol.

Historically, giving up 14 points in a game on average is an all-time defense. People need to stop expecting perfection every play lol.

After being down 14-0, we finished 42-7, with 7 being gifted by backup QB staring down an out route.
Also played a bad offense and an 0-5 team. The only good offenses we've played have shredded us.
 
Agree with you on Mostert.

Said these things in the off-season

“mostert ran like an animal is his last game, im interested to see if hes tapped into another level of his game, just go all out for his offseason training raheem”

“I’d rather have Mostert than any of those guys, so let’s resign and look to the draft”

“ Hope Mostert is gonna run as hard as he did at the end of the year.

Dude tapped into something”

And on august 31st

“I do think a healthy Mostert is gonna break out at 31”

Very happy this is happening to one of the best guys in football

So you’re right he’s a star running back
 
Doesn't take away the fact that only 14 points were scored against our defense today in a full game.

#Five-and-one
I hear ya. But we also don't force turnovers and the panthers missed a short FG and also were forced to go for it because miamis offense is dynamic. The defense hasn't been bad just not quite good enough to be on the main positives.
 
Hill is extraordinary. In the discussion for MVP at this point.

Mostert's ability to break tackles has been pretty darn special. I don't remember him breaking tackles at this kind of rate last year.

Also loved the Brooks run. The injury looked bad, but hoping for the best.

The offensive line was great, even without Williams and Armstead.

The defense does have me a little concerned. They have come up with enough key stops, but the Buffalo game was bad.
 
