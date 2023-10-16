Positives from dolphins panthers!!!

- Got the chance to meet Raheem Mostert yesterday, he's been historically good. 11TDs so far this season one of my favorite players on the team and also really cool nice guy.



-Christian Wilkins starting to flash, 2 sacks today!



-Bradley Chubb also should have had 2 sacks today, he's been a whipping boy from a lot of dolphins fans he's playing well.



- Tyreek Hill, no explanation needed.



- Tua was super efficient, no turnovers, didn't force anything despite being down 14-0 early. Showed a lot of poise.



- It's a shame he got hurt, but the Chris brooks run where he stiff armed a defender into another defender and took them both out of the play, then ran for a big game and kept his feet in bounds was awesome. Hope he gets back to 100% and we see him next year.



Final thoughts: 5-1 great start to the year best we've had in 20+ years, Offense looks great, defense looks average to bad. And I don't think Raheem Mostert gets enough credit, he's not just a nice player on a good offense he's been a legitimate star RB, he's breaking tackles, getting massive gains after contact, by showing elite contact balance, he's been amazing in the receiving game, making Barkely like hurdles. He's been the second best RB in the NFL this year.