Positives from dolphins Pats 2!!!

-Have to start with Jalen Ramsey, the hype video before the game got me so pumped, and then boy did he deliver locked down half the field and had a clutch INT that changed this game.

- Tyreek hill has over 1000 receiving yards through 8 games. I'm 31, and since I've been a dolphins fan we've had a handful of receivers eclipse this feat in a season (hartline, Marshall, landry) the ones I can think of off the top. This dude is gonna reset the nfl record books for Miami and the entire league. All time great!

-Tua threw probably the worst int he's had all year, but his ability to bounce back is incredible. He probably won't get enough credit for today. OL injuries and no run game and he showed why having elite QB play can help over come injuries and offensive deficiencies.

- Jaylen Waddle makes the list despite having some drops and not playing his best he still had 7 for 121 and a TD and his best game. He's so close to breaking out just needs to clean up some drops and timing with Tua.

- Bradley Chubb has been incredible beat a double for an awesome sack.

- Jaelan Phillips had a great game, him and chubb look like the dynamic duo we invisioned when we made the trade.

-Christian Wilkins continuing his career year, he was a beast and he's getting his sacks and it's not good for us in terms of contract negotiations he's clearly a 20 mill guy.

- Kader Kohou has had a tough season thus far, but he made a big TFL and had that great zone coverage PBU in the endzone that caused a turnover on downs. He's so much better when he's at nickel.

- Final thoughts 6-2 heading to play KC. I love where we are at. Need Connor back, need X back, and I'm praying the hunt injury wasn't bad. Miami needs to be aggressive at the deadline and hopefully add a guard or DT because this looks like a legit Super Bowl contender.
 
i thought Tua was fine today
a few misses that didnt hurt us
im always expecting him now to throw one pick every game. But he sure does recover in a flash
 
Eli Apple had a very nice pass breakup as well.

Hill at the 1,000 mark is just incredible. He's a difference maker every game.

The D came up big today giving up just 218 yards. Both the Miami interception and the fumble were essentially in scoring position.

Glad you mentioned Tua. The interception was bad, but he is playing at a high level.
 
+ Our o-line depth held up! On several plays, we had back LT-RG, with Jackson being the only starter on the line. Through all of it, we only sustained two sacks....well done!
 
Very pleased with how Ramsey single handedly swung the defense into ballhawks in the first half. One game played and a forced fumble and interception.

A healthy seconday of Ramsey / Howard / Kohou could be scary if our pass rush stays consistant.
 
It's so easy to take Tua for granted. We had almost and entire backup OL in, no run game at all, and he put the team on his back. Elite QBs can overcome offensive deficiencies. And Tua gets bashed for just having a great team/system. And it's BS you can see he's the engine
 
I love the obvious things, of course, but I am impressed with how well the OL held up.

In the past, a single OL going down would lead to devastation but these guys acquitted themselves well enough to win.

The defense is coming along, I don't care what anyone says, and can be really good if we ever actually get all starters in the secondary.

I was right when I said Berrios would be a great addition. Unsung heros can help a team win without much notice or fanfare.
 
The pick tua threw on the in route I thought was just a great play by the DB, well coached on that. I think plays like that are good for the growth of tua and the offense, especially considering it turned out to be mostly inconsequential. Learn from it.

Great team win, another big divisional game victory and conference victory! Fins up!
 
