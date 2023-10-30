Positives from dolphins Pats 2!!!

-Have to start with Jalen Ramsey, the hype video before the game got me so pumped, and then boy did he deliver locked down half the field and had a clutch INT that changed this game.



- Tyreek hill has over 1000 receiving yards through 8 games. I'm 31, and since I've been a dolphins fan we've had a handful of receivers eclipse this feat in a season (hartline, Marshall, landry) the ones I can think of off the top. This dude is gonna reset the nfl record books for Miami and the entire league. All time great!



-Tua threw probably the worst int he's had all year, but his ability to bounce back is incredible. He probably won't get enough credit for today. OL injuries and no run game and he showed why having elite QB play can help over come injuries and offensive deficiencies.



- Jaylen Waddle makes the list despite having some drops and not playing his best he still had 7 for 121 and a TD and his best game. He's so close to breaking out just needs to clean up some drops and timing with Tua.



- Bradley Chubb has been incredible beat a double for an awesome sack.



- Jaelan Phillips had a great game, him and chubb look like the dynamic duo we invisioned when we made the trade.



-Christian Wilkins continuing his career year, he was a beast and he's getting his sacks and it's not good for us in terms of contract negotiations he's clearly a 20 mill guy.



- Kader Kohou has had a tough season thus far, but he made a big TFL and had that great zone coverage PBU in the endzone that caused a turnover on downs. He's so much better when he's at nickel.



- Final thoughts 6-2 heading to play KC. I love where we are at. Need Connor back, need X back, and I'm praying the hunt injury wasn't bad. Miami needs to be aggressive at the deadline and hopefully add a guard or DT because this looks like a legit Super Bowl contender.