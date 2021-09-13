 Positives from Dolphins Pats game! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from Dolphins Pats game!

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

This will be my third year in a row now making these posts after every game wanna keep it going!

- Tua had a very solid game, he was confident and aggressive. He wasn’t perfect but I was pleased with what I saw.
- Jaylen Waddle and Devante Parker looked like a nice 1-2 punch, waddle had a great game minus the one drop and Parker can do 2 things run slants and catch jump balls at an elite levelX
- Jacoby Brissetts QB sneak ability, 2 conversions on 3rd and 1s. It’s not sexy but those are huge plays.
- Byron Jones had a really good game the blitz that forced a backward pass fumble, had a PBU and a few nice tackles. Very solid game.
- Xavien Howard’s game winning fumble recovery. Our best player came through in the biggest moment.
- Eric Rowes strip and Jevon Holland’s big hit that forced fumbles. I know the Holland play wasnt recovered but we had 3 DBs force fumbles and recovered 2 that’s huge.

Final Thoughts: it wasn’t perfect but we started off the season with a win, bills Jets and pats all lost giving us a nice head start in the division.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

If our WRs stay healthy that will be a huge plus. Gonna need some magic from that staff because our OLine looks completely confused and just not strong.
Coach game planning was suspect against Mac as far as I’m concerned. Would like to more more more of Ahmed and Gaskin out of the backfield.
 
Goonies

Goonies

OL needs to be upgraded again next offseason. Weakest group on this team. lets hope some of the young guys improve and grow with experience.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Goonies said:
OL needs to be upgraded again next offseason. Weakest group on this team. lets hope some of the young guys improve and grow with experience.
It’s a hamster wheel for this team. Really hoping these guys develop.
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

Disappointed in our big men. Both lines were dominated most of the game. Too many big runs against and not enough runs for our guys along with poor pass protection. Hopefully, this was just a matter of "chess" between Bill and Brian. Liam is not ready for LT and Austin was missed despite a poor pre-season. Where were our TE's? Gesicki should have been targeted much more often.
 
JRYCRL

JRYCRL

We need to run a fake QB sneak jump pass. Guaranteed to work.

Pretend you're running the sneak. Have Smythe slip the block and he's wide open at 10 yards open with nobody in front of him.

He. Could. Go. All. The. Way. !!!!
 
