Positives from Dolphins Pats game!

Swollcolb
Nov 2, 2016
1,011
2,023
This will be my third year in a row now making these posts after every game wanna keep it going!
- Tua had a very solid game, he was confident and aggressive. He wasn’t perfect but I was pleased with what I saw.
- Jaylen Waddle and Devante Parker looked like a nice 1-2 punch, waddle had a great game minus the one drop and Parker can do 2 things run slants and catch jump balls at an elite levelX
- Jacoby Brissetts QB sneak ability, 2 conversions on 3rd and 1s. It’s not sexy but those are huge plays.
- Byron Jones had a really good game the blitz that forced a backward pass fumble, had a PBU and a few nice tackles. Very solid game.
- Xavien Howard’s game winning fumble recovery. Our best player came through in the biggest moment.
- Eric Rowes strip and Jevon Holland’s big hit that forced fumbles. I know the Holland play wasnt recovered but we had 3 DBs force fumbles and recovered 2 that’s huge.
Final Thoughts: it wasn’t perfect but we started off the season with a win, bills Jets and pats all lost giving us a nice head start in the division.
