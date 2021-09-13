Positives from Dolphins Pats game!

This will be my third year in a row now making these posts after every game wanna keep it going!



- Tua had a very solid game, he was confident and aggressive. He wasn’t perfect but I was pleased with what I saw.

- Jaylen Waddle and Devante Parker looked like a nice 1-2 punch, waddle had a great game minus the one drop and Parker can do 2 things run slants and catch jump balls at an elite levelX

- Jacoby Brissetts QB sneak ability, 2 conversions on 3rd and 1s. It’s not sexy but those are huge plays.

- Byron Jones had a really good game the blitz that forced a backward pass fumble, had a PBU and a few nice tackles. Very solid game.

- Xavien Howard’s game winning fumble recovery. Our best player came through in the biggest moment.

- Eric Rowes strip and Jevon Holland’s big hit that forced fumbles. I know the Holland play wasnt recovered but we had 3 DBs force fumbles and recovered 2 that’s huge.



Final Thoughts: it wasn’t perfect but we started off the season with a win, bills Jets and pats all lost giving us a nice head start in the division.