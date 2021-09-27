Positives from Dolphins Raiders!

Well that sucked, just wanna get that out of the way first.



- Christian Wilkins was a force, he had the sack but there were multiple other plays where he bursted in the backfield. One of his better games IMO.

- Mike Gesicki, he caught everything the 4th and 20 conversion catch in overtime was the play of the year for us.

-Jaylen Waddle, it’s not his fault the coaching staff doesn’t know how to use him. 11 catches is impressive some were tough contested grabs.

- Liam Eichenberg at RT, I’m not sure how well he played I just know it was better than Jesse Davis and that’s a big plus.

- Jacoby Brissett, he wasn’t perfect but he was resilient. A lot of his best plays were almost sacks where he barely got the ball off and threw it into the dirt but he didn’t make any major mistakes to ruin the game.

- Elandon Roberts, the pick 6 was a gimme but he had a big goal line hit that forced a fumble. The personal foul was annoying but still a good game.

- Brandon Jones blitzes, 2 sacks for the young guy today. His coverage is not great but those sacks were big time plays.

- The last positive is gonna be pessimistic, but seeing how bad the offensive play calling is gives me hope that Tua may still be the guy. There were multiple play calls that were just flat out bad/embarrassing. It gives me hope that our offensive struggles may not be due to a complete lack of talent on offense but coaching. Jaylen Waddle should never have 11 catches for 50 yards he’s not Jarvis Landry in an Adam gase bubble screen offense. It’s a complete misuse of talent.