 Positives from dolphins Raiders! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from dolphins Raiders!

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
1,343
Reaction score
3,995
- Jalen Ramsey 2 incredible ints but also forced 3 turnovers with nice coverage on a 4th down play. One of the better corner games I've ever seen from a dolphins player.

-Jaelan Phillips 2 sacks and an Interception, he's an elite edge player and he's finally healthy and showing it.

- Tyreek hill bounce back game caught 10/11 targets for 146 and a TD he was awesome.

- I thought Tua was awesome for most of the this game, he was dealing, his scramble that he fumbled was close and unfortunate, I get the offense wasn't up to our expectations and watching the game live I was mad but rewatching Tua had a good game the TD pass to Ahmed on a 3rd and redZone situation was perfection from play call and execution.

-Overall this game sucked we lost turnover battle, the officiating was blatantly terrible, and we still won 20-13 because we have so much talent. This is a game in years past Miami is supposed to win but doesn't cause game gets wacky
 
Good point on Ramsey. Really a dominant game by him. He closes on the ball so quickly.

I thought Mostert was a positive. He ran hard and kept the chains moving. I kept thinking he was going to break one, but definitely a solid game even without the big play.

Big shout out to the run defense. It was obvious the Raiders wanted to establish the run, but the Dolphins held them to 36 yards.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom