Positives from dolphins Raiders!

- Jalen Ramsey 2 incredible ints but also forced 3 turnovers with nice coverage on a 4th down play. One of the better corner games I've ever seen from a dolphins player.



-Jaelan Phillips 2 sacks and an Interception, he's an elite edge player and he's finally healthy and showing it.



- Tyreek hill bounce back game caught 10/11 targets for 146 and a TD he was awesome.



- I thought Tua was awesome for most of the this game, he was dealing, his scramble that he fumbled was close and unfortunate, I get the offense wasn't up to our expectations and watching the game live I was mad but rewatching Tua had a good game the TD pass to Ahmed on a 3rd and redZone situation was perfection from play call and execution.



-Overall this game sucked we lost turnover battle, the officiating was blatantly terrible, and we still won 20-13 because we have so much talent. This is a game in years past Miami is supposed to win but doesn't cause game gets wacky