 Positives from dolphins ravens game! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from dolphins ravens game!

Swollcolb

- Tua freaking T nitpick all you want 2 ints, idc 470 yards and 6 freaking TDs and a win. How’s that for everyone that cares about stats.
-Hill and Waddle most dynamic WR Duo we have ever had.
- Mike Mcdaniel, stayed aggressive, went for 4th downs converted kept foot on gas whole game no matter what. And we came back and won a game like I haven’t seen in 20 years of being a fan.
- Mike Gesicki the after thought the non scheme fit, played a lot of snaps and made an amazing TD catch.
- Greg Little had a great block on the late Edmonds run, overall the OL was solid and not overwhelmed by a tough ravens DL.
-Great teams win in different ways in different weeks, last week was all defense this week was the best offensive performance I think I’ve ever seen as a fan.
 
eMCee85

I kept saying all game, pound the rock!!! They caught Baltimore so off guard on that last run. It was a thing of beauty!! I love the way McDaniel has this offense operating. Beautiful play calls!!! First half was mediocre but that was the best 2nd half of football I've seen in a long time!! Game of the year, easily
 
Jssanto

Look at the stats.
Jackson
Over 300 yds passing
150 running
QB rating of 142
We gave up 8 first downs by penalties.
Would never have guessed a win for us with that.
 
Bopkin02

Kudos to Raheem Mostert for a solid day, hard running, and hitting some nice holes.
And Chase Edmunds on that run to set up the TD
 
