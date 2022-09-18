Positives from dolphins ravens game!

- Tua freaking T nitpick all you want 2 ints, idc 470 yards and 6 freaking TDs and a win. How’s that for everyone that cares about stats.

-Hill and Waddle most dynamic WR Duo we have ever had.

- Mike Mcdaniel, stayed aggressive, went for 4th downs converted kept foot on gas whole game no matter what. And we came back and won a game like I haven’t seen in 20 years of being a fan.

- Mike Gesicki the after thought the non scheme fit, played a lot of snaps and made an amazing TD catch.

- Greg Little had a great block on the late Edmonds run, overall the OL was solid and not overwhelmed by a tough ravens DL.

-Great teams win in different ways in different weeks, last week was all defense this week was the best offensive performance I think I’ve ever seen as a fan.