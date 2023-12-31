 Positives from dolphins ravens! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from dolphins ravens!

- Devon Achane was awesome great game rushing and receiving. He's a star in the making.

-Zach Sieler played well had a big sack and FF

- WHY IN THE ABSOLUTE F@$# was Bradley chubb in the game down 30. That's idiotic and likely completely catastrophic for our season. I don't even care that we lost or got blown out it doesn't really matter but to rest players all year long who have minor injuries to let the starters continue to play in a blowout game is asinine. This is supposed to be a positives thread but that one dumb decision has completely ruined this season. Not to mention the fact Tua got hurt also late didn't look serious but still completely inexcusable.
 
Positive: if we lose out spectacularly maybe ross gets impatient and fires mcfraud and we don't have to deal with his annoying con man shtick for another season.

What a joke.
 
- Devon Achane was awesome great game rushing and receiving. He's a star in the making.

-Zach Sieler played well had a big sack and FF

- WHY IN THE ABSOLUTE F@$# was Bradley chubb in the game down 30. That's idiotic and likely completely catastrophic for our season. I don't even care that we lost or got blown out it doesn't really matter but to rest players all year long who have minor injuries to let the starters continue to play in a blowout game is asinine. This is supposed to be a positives thread but that one dumb decision has completely ruined this season. Not to mention the fact Tua got hurt also late didn't look serious but still completely inexcusable.
Always touting player safety and being careful yet leave stars in in a blowout
 
The one positive I'm taking away is we were very unlikely to beat the Ravens twice this year, they're too good of a team. If we go anywhere this year, we're going to have to beat the Ravens. Dropping the regular season game and getting pissed off for the post season matchup might be a blessing in disguise. We do need to beat Buffalo next week, however.
 
