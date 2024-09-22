 Positives from dolphins Seahawks! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from dolphins Seahawks!

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Nov 2, 2016
1,464
4,840
-Zach Sieler was a monster sack and int. One of the few bright spots

- Calais Campbell had a sack and the pass deflection that led to the Sieler int.

- We are 1-2 and it's time to start looking towards the future cause this season is over.

- Cam Ward and Sheduer sanders both had good games and look like legit early targets.

- Travis Hunter had a big game and could fill 2 needs at corner and WR3.

- We have Sundays free for the rest of the season because there is no reason to really follow the team other than to check draft order.
 
Grier needs to go. Trade all the older assets for picks. Tank the season. But is 84 year old Stephen Ross willing to be patient to do this correctly? Probably not.
 
mandal24 said:
win the turnover battle 2 to 0 and lose by double digits. ONLY McDaniel could be this bad. He needs to go
Part of me thinks there is nothing McDaniel could have done to make this better. But he definitely do anything to give us a chance either he's an aggressive coach and can't call games any other way which is a red flag and it's gonna likely be what gets him fired
 
I’m officially done w McDaniel. He sucks. How do you roster Skylar Thompson and Tim Boyle? Play guys who refuse to learn how to block without holding, can’t line up to get a play off correctly. Pathetic. **** this guy.
 
Swollcolb said:
Part of me thinks there is nothing McDaniel could have done to make this better. But he definitely do anything to give us a chance either he's an aggressive coach and can't call games any other way which is a red flag and it's gonna likely be what gets him fired
He could have done a lot. Like, had a competent backup QB.
 
Mike Lombardi picked us as the bet of the week with +4.
Comedy Central Lol GIF
 
