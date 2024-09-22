Positives from dolphins Seahawks!

Swollcolb
Active Roster
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2016
- Messages
- 1,464
- Reaction score
- 4,840
-Zach Sieler was a monster sack and int. One of the few bright spots
- Calais Campbell had a sack and the pass deflection that led to the Sieler int.
- We are 1-2 and it's time to start looking towards the future cause this season is over.
- Cam Ward and Sheduer sanders both had good games and look like legit early targets.
- Travis Hunter had a big game and could fill 2 needs at corner and WR3.
- We have Sundays free for the rest of the season because there is no reason to really follow the team other than to check draft order.
- Calais Campbell had a sack and the pass deflection that led to the Sieler int.
- We are 1-2 and it's time to start looking towards the future cause this season is over.
- Cam Ward and Sheduer sanders both had good games and look like legit early targets.
- Travis Hunter had a big game and could fill 2 needs at corner and WR3.
- We have Sundays free for the rest of the season because there is no reason to really follow the team other than to check draft order.