Positives from dolphins season!!!

What a game, proud we at least competed and showed we’re a legit contender despite the injury’s and not having our QB. This is just gonna be a general positive thread and not particularly this game.



- Tyreek hill, he’s a legit offensive superstar player, probably the most impactful offense talent since Ricky Williams.



- The growth of the offensive line. It’s not perfect and still needs work. But Connor Williams at center was a huge success, Robert Hunt took a big step forward and Armstead was as advertised.



- Tua had a really good year and showed growth despite injury concerns. I’m as uneasy as I’m sure all of you are but there is no denying it was a career year for Tua.



- Jaylen Waddle, rough day for him today but had a great season and proved he’s the most dynamic Wr2 in the NFL.



- This is one of the best Dline units we’ve had. JP, Wilkins, Sieler, Chubb is gonna be a force for years to come.



- Kader Kohou, it’s not easy to find quality starting corners let along Udfa rookie starters. Kader was our best corner for most of the year and I’m super excited to see what he can do next year.



-Jevon Holland, had a down year but still showed plenty of elite ability and I think with a healthier group of guys around him year 3 will be a big breakout.



Overall I think we should be excited going into next year. A full offseason for guys like Chubb and Kohou combined with our Dline and Brandon Jones returning and some additions at corner and LB should complete the defense. Offensively just need a TE who’s a scheme fit and some additional OL and RBs. Gonna have to get creative to fill needs but we’re in good shape despite what some people will tell you. 3 top 100 picks and can free up close to 40-50 mill in cap with cuts, restructures, and extensions