Positives from dolphins Steelers!

-Noah Igbonoghene this kid has gotten criticized so much deservedly so, but that’s not easy to deal with and he just won us an NFL game with an Unreal Int.

-Jevon Holland, he should have won us the game with a great int.

- Raheem Mostert, ran the ball super hard and caught the ball well. He’s giving the offense a consistent run threat which is a nice development.

- Jason Sanders 3/3 and in a game like this it was crucial.

- Jaelan Phillips was unreal, he won so many reps had the sack. But when the all 22 tape comes out and the PFF grades come out I expect him to be extremely high.

-Very nice to win a game that honestly was probably our worst coached worst played game. I try to be positive as possible but tonight was frustrating but just happy with a win.
 
The game definitely shouldn't have been as close, but credit the defense for coming up big.

So nice to see Iggy coming up with the huge interception to win it. Props to Holland and Phillips and the entire run defense.

The offense played well in spurts, but after a great start Tua didn't play that well.

But it's a win in what was a must win game IMO.
 
It was funny his arm was being held before ball got there and no call
 
The Oline kept Tua clean. We are really missing plays out there though. Tua and McD got worse as the game went on. Tua needs to stop forcing balls into Tyreek. Sorry, this was a positives thread. Lol. I agree with your list.
 
-would like to add one more positive the OTs played very well. Armstead blocked highsmith (nfl sack leader) and stonewalled him. And Brandon Shell has been very solid.
 
I know there is so many negatives from today it’s hard to not be pessimistic about the game
 
Yes and yes. They could have blown the Steelers out in the first quarter. The offence got out coached after that and McD needs better third and short calls.
 
100%. But they went away from some of those outside runs to Armstead’s side as the game wore on I don’t understand it.
 
This was Mcdaniels worst called game. He made 3-4 decisions that were unforgivablely bad. But he’s a rookie HC, whose young. I’m hopeful it’s like a rookie player where you see flashes of greatness but big mistakes but they learn from them and get better.
 
