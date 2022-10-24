Positives from dolphins Steelers!

-Noah Igbonoghene this kid has gotten criticized so much deservedly so, but that’s not easy to deal with and he just won us an NFL game with an Unreal Int.



-Jevon Holland, he should have won us the game with a great int.



- Raheem Mostert, ran the ball super hard and caught the ball well. He’s giving the offense a consistent run threat which is a nice development.



- Jason Sanders 3/3 and in a game like this it was crucial.



- Jaelan Phillips was unreal, he won so many reps had the sack. But when the all 22 tape comes out and the PFF grades come out I expect him to be extremely high.



-Very nice to win a game that honestly was probably our worst coached worst played game. I try to be positive as possible but tonight was frustrating but just happy with a win.