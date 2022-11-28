Positives from dolphins Texans!

It’s a good sign that our QB had some rust from the bye week and was still able to produce. Thought he was off on a few throws. But played very well otherwise. He looks like a veteran at this point. Now, can he withstand a really tough SF defense on the road?



McDaniel loves throwing the ball, he can’t help himself. I’m praying he learns from his mistakes because from time to time he goes into full retard mode. His schemes are awesome but has some really bad play call guffaws, and sooner or later some good teams will take advantage his mistakes. Let’s hope he’s not as stubborn as Gase was and improves the rest of the year. But I think we are really lucky to be able to land him. He’s done wonders with Tua and the offense



Sanders. WOW! Glad we didn’t have to worry about him this week.



I mentioned this earlier. I know we need help in the secondary but we need to use an early pick on a lineman who can also play LT. The future and Tua’s health doesn’t bode well unless we have another option when Armstead continues to miss games.