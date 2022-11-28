Positives from dolphins Texans!

Swollcolb
Active Roster
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2016
- Messages
- 1,235
- Reaction score
- 3,405
- Tua had a good game, a few drops and miscues from a big game. The Smythe TD pass was unreal. It’s obvious how much better this team is with him at QB.
- Andrew Van Ginkel, awesome int and return to our game away early.
- Pass rushers JP got One Chubb got one Baker got one, I saw Ingram get a sack early but not on stat sheet must have credited to someone else. Chubb and Phillips is gonna be a fun combo for years to come.
- Don’t look now but Xavien Howard is getting back to lock down. 38 coverage snaps, 4 targets, 1 completion for 4 yards and the fumble recovery TD.
- Verone McKinley first career Int, and he covered from deep middle to the outside to get it. We may have something there.
- Took care of business and put a bad team away early. 8-3 best start in 24 years
- Andrew Van Ginkel, awesome int and return to our game away early.
- Pass rushers JP got One Chubb got one Baker got one, I saw Ingram get a sack early but not on stat sheet must have credited to someone else. Chubb and Phillips is gonna be a fun combo for years to come.
- Don’t look now but Xavien Howard is getting back to lock down. 38 coverage snaps, 4 targets, 1 completion for 4 yards and the fumble recovery TD.
- Verone McKinley first career Int, and he covered from deep middle to the outside to get it. We may have something there.
- Took care of business and put a bad team away early. 8-3 best start in 24 years