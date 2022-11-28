 Positives from dolphins Texans! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from dolphins Texans!

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

- Tua had a good game, a few drops and miscues from a big game. The Smythe TD pass was unreal. It’s obvious how much better this team is with him at QB.
- Andrew Van Ginkel, awesome int and return to our game away early.
- Pass rushers JP got One Chubb got one Baker got one, I saw Ingram get a sack early but not on stat sheet must have credited to someone else. Chubb and Phillips is gonna be a fun combo for years to come.
- Don’t look now but Xavien Howard is getting back to lock down. 38 coverage snaps, 4 targets, 1 completion for 4 yards and the fumble recovery TD.
- Verone McKinley first career Int, and he covered from deep middle to the outside to get it. We may have something there.
- Took care of business and put a bad team away early. 8-3 best start in 24 years
 
royalshank

royalshank

I think Ingram was finally credited w that sack. X has been coming on since the Pitt game when he abused that WR they traded the next day. He’s only been beaten for one TD during this 5 game win streak and that was a sick pass from Fields. He’s finding the ball of late - 2 FR and a TD. He’s getting his swagger back. That Van Ginkel is always around the ball too. We were too much for Houston. We definitely took our foot off the gas early and probably could have put up 40+ if we wanted to.
 
arge13

Not our best effort, but we were never going to lose that game. Dolphins looked like a team that was reading their own clippings over the bye week. Not nearly as crisp as past weeks.

I have coached in games like this before. Hard to be uber-motivated against the league's bottom-dweller. Efficiency suffered. Score at half led us to believe we would beat them by 50+.

Defense trending up, but Houston has a severe LOFT issue...
 
Marino2.0

Pros:

QB is great. WRs are great. Pass rush is very good. DTs are very good. Secondary is finally playing well. Not a coincidence that pass rush and secondary are trending up together.

Cons:

The RBs are just adequate. The TEs are less than adequate. The OL play is a problem, and depth there is a huge problem if Armstead and Jackson both miss more time. Elandon Roberts is a liability in coverage. The punt coverage is pitiful.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

It’s a good sign that our QB had some rust from the bye week and was still able to produce. Thought he was off on a few throws. But played very well otherwise. He looks like a veteran at this point. Now, can he withstand a really tough SF defense on the road?

McDaniel loves throwing the ball, he can’t help himself. I’m praying he learns from his mistakes because from time to time he goes into full retard mode. His schemes are awesome but has some really bad play call guffaws, and sooner or later some good teams will take advantage his mistakes. Let’s hope he’s not as stubborn as Gase was and improves the rest of the year. But I think we are really lucky to be able to land him. He’s done wonders with Tua and the offense

Sanders. WOW! Glad we didn’t have to worry about him this week.

I mentioned this earlier. I know we need help in the secondary but we need to use an early pick on a lineman who can also play LT. The future and Tua’s health doesn’t bode well unless we have another option when Armstead continues to miss games.
 
Miami151

Miami151

Positives:
  • Positive takeaway differential. Limited penalties. Controlled time of possession.
  • Didn‘t lose ground in playoff seeding
  • Defense was dominant in the first half and withstood the second half chaos
  • Jaylen Waddle broke the team record for most total receiving yards in 2-year time period
  • Tua distributed the ball to seven different receivers in a little over two quarters of play
  • The Dolphins did not give up an opening score, even though they again deferred
  • Zimmer, signed this week, was in on a couple tackles.
 
