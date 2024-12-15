 Positives from dolphins Texans! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from dolphins Texans!

Just wanna preface by saying I really do not wanna make this post. But for the sake of continuity here we go.

- Chop Robinson had 2 sacks looks like we hit on a good young player.

- Malik Washington made some plays

- Zach Sieler had a sack and drew a holding call

- Jonnu Smith had the only TD and continues to be one of the best TEs in the NFL

And that's about it for today very poor performance, seasons over, should get some good opportunities to evaluate young players, I know I'm gonna get bashed and it's all doom and gloom another dissapointing season, but there is some positives a lot of the positives from this season came from FA signings that were cheap value contracts and rookies gonna need another offseason like that to inject talent into the trenches and secondary if we wanna improve.
 
The defense finally showed up. Houston's offense looks out of sync to me though, they look like they will certainly lose in round one.

Other than that, Jonnu with another good game and the pizza I just had was pretty good
 
Only positive I can hope for is this forces Ross to make serious changes with the team. Chris Grier has been a complete failure as the GM. So at the very least Ross should realize he needs to hire a competent GM.
 
However we slice it, it is still a loss. We just do not look like good team.
Draft pick position now looks like somewhere 12-17.
 
Defense ended up playing very well... Lack of starting material Tackles pretty much allowed the Texans to put extra players at crucial spot and still get pressure... amazing gameplan for them on the defensive side of the ball..
 
Only positive I can hope for is this forces Ross to make serious changes with the team. Chris Grier has been a complete failure as the GM. So at the very least Ross should realize he needs to hire a competent GM.
I agree re GM. Jury still out on HC. I have always wanted to know who makes/influences our draft. Mostly GM? Ross? Even percent between multiple people?
 
Defense ended up playing very well... Lack of starting material Tackles pretty much allowed the Texans to put extra players at crucial spot and still get pressure... amazing gameplan for them on the defensive side of the ball..
I don't think Paul was terrible. He wasn't good, but the art didn't look like an nfl caliber player to me
 
I agree re GM. Jury still out on HC. I have always wanted to know who makes/influences our draft. Mostly GM? Ross? Even percent between multiple people?
Always conflicting reports. Some say Grier gets the players the head coach wants. Others have said there have been times where Ross has stepped in to push the decision on which player to draft. I believe they all share part of the blame. However Grier has been with the team for over 20 years. In those 20 years the team hasn't even won a single playoff game. So in the very least it is time for Grier to go.
 
Always conflicting reports. Some say Grier gets the players the head coach wants. Others have said there have been times where Ross has stepped in to push the decision on which player to draft. I believe they all share part of the blame. However Grier has been with the team for over 20 years. In those 20 years the team hasn't even won a single playoff game. So in the very least it is time for Grier to go.
Yeah imagine you or I working for a company for 20 years and have this much success to show for it.

Only Grier and Govt employees have this kind of fail safe.
 
