Positives from dolphins Texans!

Just wanna preface by saying I really do not wanna make this post. But for the sake of continuity here we go.



- Chop Robinson had 2 sacks looks like we hit on a good young player.



- Malik Washington made some plays



- Zach Sieler had a sack and drew a holding call



- Jonnu Smith had the only TD and continues to be one of the best TEs in the NFL



And that's about it for today very poor performance, seasons over, should get some good opportunities to evaluate young players, I know I'm gonna get bashed and it's all doom and gloom another dissapointing season, but there is some positives a lot of the positives from this season came from FA signings that were cheap value contracts and rookies gonna need another offseason like that to inject talent into the trenches and secondary if we wanna improve.