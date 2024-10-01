 Positives from dolphins titans game! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from dolphins titans game!

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

-Ogbah played really well had the int a TFL and pass deflection

- Jordyn brooks had 13 tackles a nice sack on a blitz and a pbu

- I'm just kidding we suck, there aren't any positives, we lost to a terrible team who also had to play (fortunately got to play) with a back up qb

-I'm officially announcing my retirement from the positives threads

-Last week my 5 year old daughter went to her grandparents house and was miserable. They asked her what's wrong and she said the dolphins lost and my favorite players didn't even do anything.

-Losing sucks but knowing my reactions to games even when I try to take the positives makes that kind of impact on my 5 year old daughter makes me realize I probably need to take a step back.
 
Ya bro...its all about the kids. Best of luck in equalizing!
 
The best you can do for your daughter is not raise her a Dolphin fan. No need to ingrain depression and disappointment in her. She deserves a better life than what we've been through.
 
I think Huntley was an improvement on Skylar.

It was nice seeing him use his legs. Receivers didn't help with Waddle dropped pass and Tyreek fumble. I think his accuracy isn't great, but I think he has some ability to run and throw.

McDaniel really needs to simplify things for this offense. It's just far too complex. Even with Tua, you are constantly getting called for illegal motion. Needs to end.
 
-Tyreek Hill continues to be open for at least 1 home run TD a game and that's including the games Tua started. I'm scared to watch the all-22 games and focusing on him. The amount of TDs he should have is insane and our garbage passing offense will affect is legacy/impact.
 
Don't have kids but my dog gets really nervous when I start raising my voice.

F this ****.
 
Pretty much, knew this would happen this week and now I’m completely numb. I truly can’t remember when I have seen such a complete failure by an offensive coaching staff. Even when the Panthers were a dumpster fire you could plainly tell it was Bryce Young. Everything is wrong here.
 
Huntley may be worse than Skylar. He’s a noodle arm qb that is inaccurate. He can’t even run that great. I would cut him tonight. This was a must win game against one of the two worst teams in the league and they kicked our ass. We play the absolute worst team in the league next week. We can’t even put together a drive. We can’t get the ball to our playmakers. The qb play is Cleo Lemon bad. How simple do you want the playbook to be? That is as simple as it gets. They could not execute. I was wrong. We may actually be the worst team in the league without Tua
 
You are wrong on numerous things here. Whatever.
 
