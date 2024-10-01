Positives from dolphins titans game!

Swollcolb
Active Roster
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2016
- Messages
- 1,472
- Reaction score
- 4,896
-Ogbah played really well had the int a TFL and pass deflection
- Jordyn brooks had 13 tackles a nice sack on a blitz and a pbu
- I'm just kidding we suck, there aren't any positives, we lost to a terrible team who also had to play (fortunately got to play) with a back up qb
-I'm officially announcing my retirement from the positives threads
-Last week my 5 year old daughter went to her grandparents house and was miserable. They asked her what's wrong and she said the dolphins lost and my favorite players didn't even do anything.
-Losing sucks but knowing my reactions to games even when I try to take the positives makes that kind of impact on my 5 year old daughter makes me realize I probably need to take a step back.
- Jordyn brooks had 13 tackles a nice sack on a blitz and a pbu
- I'm just kidding we suck, there aren't any positives, we lost to a terrible team who also had to play (fortunately got to play) with a back up qb
-I'm officially announcing my retirement from the positives threads
-Last week my 5 year old daughter went to her grandparents house and was miserable. They asked her what's wrong and she said the dolphins lost and my favorite players didn't even do anything.
-Losing sucks but knowing my reactions to games even when I try to take the positives makes that kind of impact on my 5 year old daughter makes me realize I probably need to take a step back.