Positives from dolphins titans!

Obviously there were almost no positives today. And since today likely ended our season I will focus more on the positives from the season.



- Christian Wilkins had the best year of his career, he was a force. Should have got credited for a run stuff today that caused a fumble (the refs were atrocious).

- Jaelan phillips made a nice tackle for a loss and he’s another guy who had a great year. Very exciting young player.

- Jerome Baker had another sack he’s come on so strong late. Great blitzing LB!

- Duke Johnson played well he had a few 10+ yard runs, it’s a shame the game got away from us early cause he ran hard.

- Mike Gesicki had a better game I guess, overall he had a really solid season.

- Jaylen Waddle, not his best game but he caught a deep ball and has been a standout all year.

- And finally this is gonna be pessimistic, but I’m as furious as I’m sure many of you are. But at least now we know forsure where we need to impove. Obviously the OL sucks, and the QB play is not good (I’ve been a Tua supporter) but he’s not good enough plain and simple. Fix those 2 things and we have a perennial playoff team. Unfortunately that’s easier said than done