 Positives from dolphins titans!

Positives from dolphins titans!

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Nov 2, 2016
Obviously there were almost no positives today. And since today likely ended our season I will focus more on the positives from the season.

- Christian Wilkins had the best year of his career, he was a force. Should have got credited for a run stuff today that caused a fumble (the refs were atrocious).
- Jaelan phillips made a nice tackle for a loss and he’s another guy who had a great year. Very exciting young player.
- Jerome Baker had another sack he’s come on so strong late. Great blitzing LB!
- Duke Johnson played well he had a few 10+ yard runs, it’s a shame the game got away from us early cause he ran hard.
- Mike Gesicki had a better game I guess, overall he had a really solid season.
- Jaylen Waddle, not his best game but he caught a deep ball and has been a standout all year.
- And finally this is gonna be pessimistic, but I’m as furious as I’m sure many of you are. But at least now we know forsure where we need to impove. Obviously the OL sucks, and the QB play is not good (I’ve been a Tua supporter) but he’s not good enough plain and simple. Fix those 2 things and we have a perennial playoff team. Unfortunately that’s easier said than done
 
Dolphins81

Dolphins81

Nov 22, 2017
Hopefully we can find a QB. It’s sad to see Cinci looking like a playoff team.
 
In Flores We Trust

In Flores We Trust

Oct 24, 2010
Whenever we lose, it’s a blowout. Really disappointed in most every aspect of this game - from the defensive play calling to Tua’s ball security…a bad way to end the streak. Glad you found some positives.

And now for a week of “we told you so…” from the media.
 
joenhre

joenhre

Mar 13, 2006
There are none. Sorry the team was exposed today and proved that they are no where close to being a payoff team. Another season down the drain. Flores better be making plans for some major changes to his offensive staff going into the 2022 season. This is his last chance. Another failed season and his time as an NFL head coach will most likely be over.
 
Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Nov 2, 2016
bflat said:
Flores should be fired 8 days from now, that’s all I got
What’s that gonna do? He didn’t pick Tua. He hasn’t been perfect as a HC but his defensive scheme is one of the only positives we have
 
B

bflat

Sep 19, 2010
joenhre said:
There are none. Sorry the team was exposed today and proved that they are no where close to being a payoff team. Another season down the drain. Flores better be making plans for some major changes to his offensive staff going into the 2022 season. This is his last chance. Another failed season and his time as an NFL head coach will most likely be over.
He’s gotten three years and is still awful with simple game management and challenges. If it’s not gotten better by now it won’t. I don’t care if you overwhelm a string of bad quarterbacks with pressure when you trot Jesse Davis and Austin Jackson out there every week without change
 
B

bflat

Sep 19, 2010
Swollcolb said:
What’s that gonna do? He didn’t pick Tua. He hasn’t been perfect as a HC but his defensive scheme is one of the only positives we have
He can stop moping and coach the players that are actually on the team…that’s what he can do. Tua is better at his job than Flores is at his job, and that’s true regardless of which side of the Tua debate you fall on
 
B

Bridgeburner

Oct 9, 2011
Now we can look forward to the draft! Everyone knows that is the real season for the Dolphins!
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

Nov 24, 2016
It showed that defenses found out our "Dink and Dunk" offense...

It also showed that Tua looks WORSE when he has time to throw.
 
