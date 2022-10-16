 Positives from dolphins Vikings!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from dolphins Vikings!!

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

-Tyreek Hill is a freak of nature, doesn’t matter how you cover him, whose the QB, he just makes big plays. He may be the best player we’ve had regardless of position since Marino.
- Mike Gesicki, big Mike has been quiet all year he finally had a breakout game, and his griddy showed improvement.
- Mike Mcdaniel, it’s pretty impressive we can play a game with backup QBs, and get another starting Qb knocked out of a game, while playing 2 back up tackles and still move the ball, that’s the sign of a good scheme.
- Christian Wilkins, he single handily ended a drive, getting the TFL on Jefferson and then on cook, he was a force today.
-Jaelan Phillips he really flashed today, he’s our best pass rusher.
-Elandon Roberts had a good game today had the nice sack and was good in run game.
- The defense overall came out lights out 4 3 and outs has to lead to points, the defense showed out early on we should have had a big lead to start can’t have that many penalty’s.
-Were 3-3, we probably lost 2 games we could have won had we been healthy Vikings and Jets and probably lost 2 games we should have lost Ravens and Bills. We have 5 super winnable games in a row now time to turn it around.
- Bonus: Falcons got a big win over the 49ers every upset loss they get is a nice bonus for our draft slot.
 
Watching the game, I got caught in the moment, and got very frustrated with the team. Having a few minutes the calm down and relax, I didn’t expect us to win this game, and they kept it closer than I thought they would. With Tua back next week, and if we can get some guys back, I’m feeling pretty good about getting back on track
 
1 positive if we’re being honest and it’s Tyreek Hill. Say what you want praising Mike G but he still looks like the same cumbersome tall flex WR with off and on hands as always. You could make a 10 minute video of him catches passes and just falling over.
 
VERY much disagree with Mcd as a +
Play calling is pedestrian. A LOT of possible play types absent. Seemingly no interest in reducing penalties. For all the errors, the losses are on Mcd
 
Pitbull13 said:
McDaniel was garbage today!!!
Click to expand...
The guy can't catch a break with injuries but yeah I would not say garbage but he was comfy for about 85% of the game. Those penalties I hope he addresses, it's been 3 games in a row now.
 
This is why they tell you not to watch your money day-to-day in the stock market. There's going to be some days you're on top of the world and others where you want to jump. Just let it play out and see where we're at heading down the stretch. Not as bad as people are acting like. Not as great as people thought it was at 3-0.
 
I just love how one of the positives is that "Tua is coming back next week." Like he won't still be out and maybe for the season by the 2nd quarter vs Pittsburgh. Hey, at least the whole nation will be watching again and everyone can dump on us all over again for having this guy out there again to have his life shortened some more. Fun times, indeed!!! You think it's gonna be different? With Liam Eikantblockagrandma in front of him? Oh, and what about TJ Watt? Is this the week he comes back too? Maybe he can be the one who ends it all for Tua once and for all? Wonder what the Vegas odds are for who's gonna do it?
 
What I've learned again today it sucks to lose, only half of the fans on this forum actually watch the games. But in reality it doesn't matter can we weather the storms of injury idk.
 
