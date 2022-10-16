Positives from dolphins Vikings!!

-Tyreek Hill is a freak of nature, doesn’t matter how you cover him, whose the QB, he just makes big plays. He may be the best player we’ve had regardless of position since Marino.

- Mike Gesicki, big Mike has been quiet all year he finally had a breakout game, and his griddy showed improvement.

- Mike Mcdaniel, it’s pretty impressive we can play a game with backup QBs, and get another starting Qb knocked out of a game, while playing 2 back up tackles and still move the ball, that’s the sign of a good scheme.

- Christian Wilkins, he single handily ended a drive, getting the TFL on Jefferson and then on cook, he was a force today.

-Jaelan Phillips he really flashed today, he’s our best pass rusher.

-Elandon Roberts had a good game today had the nice sack and was good in run game.

- The defense overall came out lights out 4 3 and outs has to lead to points, the defense showed out early on we should have had a big lead to start can’t have that many penalty’s.

-Were 3-3, we probably lost 2 games we could have won had we been healthy Vikings and Jets and probably lost 2 games we should have lost Ravens and Bills. We have 5 super winnable games in a row now time to turn it around.

- Bonus: Falcons got a big win over the 49ers every upset loss they get is a nice bonus for our draft slot.