Positives from Jets game!

- Brandon Jones Strip sack, Wilkins catching it, and Holland recovering Wilkins fumble. Probably the biggest play of the game Jets we’re starting to get momentum and that flipped the entire game.

- Myles Gaskin had his best rushing game of the year. Wish we did more trap and power runs and less wildcat. But he ran hard and made a tough TD catch in traffic.

- Tua was efficient, and finally made that big time throw down the field got the 65 yard TD bomb to Mack Hollins. Was nice to see him push the ball, wish Miami’s playcalling let him do that a little more.

- Jaylen waddle another good game, he’s one of our best red zone weapons and he’s clutch getting those 3rd down conversions. He almost broke a big one today on the play he stepped out.

- Phillips had a sack but a boneheaded penalty was annoying. He’s improving though.



That’s about it, I’m glad we won but this wasn’t a great performance. The offensive play calling is so frustrating. We’re going against worst defense in the league. Gaskin is getting 4-9 yards on all our basic run concepts and the Jets can’t cover TEs or deep routes. And we run a ton of wildcat plays, and goofy trick plays when this is the one game the basics are working. Sanders continued his slump those misses are huge. Panthers next week gonna be a huge test hope we come up with a much better gameplan