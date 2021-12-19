Positives from Jets game!

- Duuuuuuuuke, he balled out best game from a RB we’ve had in awhile. Looked shifty, ran hard, made guys miss and had some nice stiff arms great game. This man should be on active roster and Ahmed should be on practice squad.

- Jerome baker, probably had his best game 2 sacks (might become 1.5), would have had a pick on the Wilson trick play in redZone he made a nice read on it but sieler was in the way.

- Don’t typically highlight offensive line play cause we don’t usually have good OL play and it’s not my specialty but noticed Robert hunt pulling on a few runs and sealing Mosley to allow Duke Johnson and Myles Gaskin to get nice gains.

- Christian Wilkins. Stud DT, great goal line FB, star celebration king.

- Isaiah Ford showed up that tough 1 handed snag in coverage was awesome.

- Second half pass rush in general. Ogbah and Van Ginkel flashed the most. But sieler was a force too.

- Brandon Jones returning and making a nice sack on the surprisingly elusive Zach Wilson (we probably had 10 sacks today if not for his movement in the pocket).

- Parker Was solid the double coverage corner route and catch was a thing of beauty.



6 wins in a row is awesome, we still have a long way to go as a team but at least the team has fought back and the end of the season has some meaning. People are gonna bash Miami, cause Jets suck, we barely won, Tua was bad. Not every game is gonna go good, dealing with unpredictability of a Covid week, being down big early we found a way to get the W.