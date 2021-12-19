 Positives from Jets game! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from Jets game!

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

- Duuuuuuuuke, he balled out best game from a RB we’ve had in awhile. Looked shifty, ran hard, made guys miss and had some nice stiff arms great game. This man should be on active roster and Ahmed should be on practice squad.
- Jerome baker, probably had his best game 2 sacks (might become 1.5), would have had a pick on the Wilson trick play in redZone he made a nice read on it but sieler was in the way.
- Don’t typically highlight offensive line play cause we don’t usually have good OL play and it’s not my specialty but noticed Robert hunt pulling on a few runs and sealing Mosley to allow Duke Johnson and Myles Gaskin to get nice gains.
- Christian Wilkins. Stud DT, great goal line FB, star celebration king.
- Isaiah Ford showed up that tough 1 handed snag in coverage was awesome.
- Second half pass rush in general. Ogbah and Van Ginkel flashed the most. But sieler was a force too.
- Brandon Jones returning and making a nice sack on the surprisingly elusive Zach Wilson (we probably had 10 sacks today if not for his movement in the pocket).
- Parker Was solid the double coverage corner route and catch was a thing of beauty.

6 wins in a row is awesome, we still have a long way to go as a team but at least the team has fought back and the end of the season has some meaning. People are gonna bash Miami, cause Jets suck, we barely won, Tua was bad. Not every game is gonna go good, dealing with unpredictability of a Covid week, being down big early we found a way to get the W.
 
Atila

Atila

EasyRider said:
Austin Jackson played a physical game

Can you imagine if DVP could stay healthy???
With DVP Waddle and Gesicki our passing game could be fringe top10 even with the OL we have. It's too bad about DVP, since we count on him as a starter, and almost every year he misses significant time.

We need at least 1 more really good WR to pair with Waddle so DVP would be a great #3/4 option for us and more of a luxury, not a necessity.
 
P

Pitbull13

Swollcolb said:
Excellent post! Agreed on everything
 
Njphinsfan

Njphinsfan

Zack Seiler played a hell of a game. He broke up the TD pass, caused the fumble by Wilson, and seemed to be everywhere. That's a name you don't hear that often, but he showed up today.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

At least I haven't heard the offensive line being an excuse today...

That's a positive that was started 2-3 games ago.
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Nice catch by Albert Wilson on Gesicki deflection today. Wilson has been a positive since coming back, however minor contributor.
 
