Positives from pats game!

Sorry I missed week 1. But I’m back and ready to recap good or bad!



- this was the Andrew van Ginkel game, the stats don’t even tell the full story he made so many clutch plays and was a game wrecker filling in for Phillips.



-Bradley chubb is a good football player and he gets way too much hate, he made game changing game winning plays for us today.



- Raheem Mostert another guy everyone wants to replace, one of the more productive RBs through 2 weeks. Trust in Mcdaniel game plan.



- Xavien Howard’s int was awesome, he may not be a lockdown corner anymore but his ballskills are up there with the best corners in dolphins history.



- Overall it wasn’t pretty but we dominated most of this game and the stats and final score may not represent that but who cares 2-0