Positives from pats game!

Sorry I missed week 1. But I’m back and ready to recap good or bad!

- this was the Andrew van Ginkel game, the stats don’t even tell the full story he made so many clutch plays and was a game wrecker filling in for Phillips.

-Bradley chubb is a good football player and he gets way too much hate, he made game changing game winning plays for us today.

- Raheem Mostert another guy everyone wants to replace, one of the more productive RBs through 2 weeks. Trust in Mcdaniel game plan.

- Xavien Howard’s int was awesome, he may not be a lockdown corner anymore but his ballskills are up there with the best corners in dolphins history.

- Overall it wasn’t pretty but we dominated most of this game and the stats and final score may not represent that but who cares 2-0
 
I think we need to shout out the oline. Only 1 sack through 2 weeks. They allowed for long runs and pass plays to develop. They get my gold star for this game and of course AVG too.

Eli Apple had some interference issues but I think he was a very good pick up that late in the preseason. He has played well for us.
 
Not too many negatives, actually. The defensive line really rebounded and I agree with the OP on Van Ginkel. Fantastic game for him. Tackling, overall, was impressive as well.

Just a great game by Mostert, fighting for extra yards throughout. Credit the offensive line on the 43-yard touchdown run as Mostert was untouched. Of course, he also made the right read.

Tua made some impressive throws, including the last first half one to Berrios. That drive to end the first half was SENSATIONAL!

I believe Tua is 4-0 versus Bellichick. The interception was a jump ball and Gonzalez made a great play. Maybe too aggressive there.

Still a couple of bad snaps by Williams and I don't feel confident when Sanders is kicking.

Miami is 2-0 with consecutive road wins. That says a lot. The Dolphins should be in the running if they stay relatively healthy.
 
IMO the biggest positive is that we proved we can when on the ground if defenses try to take our passing game away. Other teams will think twice about selling out on the pass defense.
 
IMG_0389.jpeg
 
Do we have a new OL coach or something? This OL feels so different. Like guys know wtf they're doing as opposed to the last 20+ years
 
