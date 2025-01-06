 Positives from the season! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from the season!

Another dissapointing dolphins season big surprise. Instead of talking about this awful jets game I'm just gonna highlight some of the players who stood out this season.

- Devon Achane
- Jonnu Smith
- Aaron Brewer
- Calais Campbell
- Zach Sieler
- Chop Robinson
- Jordyn Brooks
- Jason Sanders

That's the group of players who met or exceeded expectations for me. Gonna have a lot of work to do to revamp this roster and make it more consistently competitive.
 
not a very long list but very accurate
 
All the season ending injuries along with Tua missing 6+ games.
The bright spots were not enough.
Hill Ramsey Waddle Armstrong..all the highest paid didn't do squat.
 
If you ask Grier he will start up the excuse train. "Well we haven't had Tua for 6 games, Ajax has been out a number of games. Overall I think Eich has had his best yr, and the oline for the most part played well. I'm sure there are more excuses that Grier will spew.
 
If this team stays the same there is nothing to look forward to. Tua is injury prone and even worse concussion prone. We have to rely on him playing an entire season to possibly make the post season. Look at all the rookie Quarterbacks that are already better than him. Bo Nix is better. Daniels is better. Feels like we have no choice but to stick with Tua and we need a much better back up for when Tua get's injured. And we need to draft a potential developmental guy. I couldn't be more pessimistic about the future of the Dolphins.
 
Nailed it.
Greer botched the rebuild 2x
 
Seconded. I like Tyrell Dotson too.
 
