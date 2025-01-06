Positives from the season!

Swollcolb
Another dissapointing dolphins season big surprise. Instead of talking about this awful jets game I'm just gonna highlight some of the players who stood out this season.
- Devon Achane
- Jonnu Smith
- Aaron Brewer
- Calais Campbell
- Zach Sieler
- Chop Robinson
- Jordyn Brooks
- Jason Sanders
That's the group of players who met or exceeded expectations for me. Gonna have a lot of work to do to revamp this roster and make it more consistently competitive.
