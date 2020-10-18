Positives from today’s game against Jets!

S

Swollcolb

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
608
Reaction score
1,014
- Tua debut!!! After 1 career game Tua leads the NFL in completion percentage. For real though was exciting seeing him getting in. Fitz was hype the stadium went nuts was a joy to watch.
- Xavien Howard ties NFL record for consecutive games with an int.
- Christian Wilkins came to play, big sack multiple tackles, multiple batted passes. And a sweet leap frog over Brandon Jones.
- Ogbah 2 sacks continuing to stack good consistent games together.
-Shaq Lawson made some plays too set the edge on a TFL for Roberts where he blew the play up. And also forced an intentional grounding that took points off the board. Stuff that doesn’t show up on stat sheet but impactful.
-Jakeem Grant had his best game, caught balls thrown his way, made some very nice punt returns, caught the ball cleanly on returns.
-Myles Gaskin May have had his best game he ran so hard and caught the ball well 126 total yards.
-Adam Shaheen made some plays the seam busting 43 yard catch and another TD to open the game and get us off to an early lead.
-Brandon Jones came in late made a huge TFL on Gore on a 3rd down and nearly had a pick 6. Gotta catch that though.
-Overall it was a fun win but we have to get better, we shut out a putrid team but we didn’t play very well.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
7,449
Reaction score
6,687
Location
New Jersey
It was great to see them stay within themselves and not look past the Jets.

What can you say about Gaskins. Just awesome!!! Kid is a pleasure to watch.

Nice to see Fitzpatrick gift TD passes to Sheehan and Smythe.

Loved the aggressive play from the defense. That's what you get with CB's like Howard and Jones and a coverage safety in Rowe. Your front seven can attack the LOS and QB.
 
Pandarilla

Pandarilla

Starter
Joined
Apr 24, 2017
Messages
2,266
Reaction score
2,565
Howard rounding into shape with a bye coming up

Seeing Tua was the sweetest

Our Oline getting serious looks from that Jets Dline... Saw Hunt get put on skates one play.

McCain! You wrecked 20 cop cars!

Ogbah gets 2, Wilkins gets one

We might consider changing our team's name to the Burmese Pythons, because watching Flores' games is like watching a 60 minute constriction (also because of the current state of affairs in the South Florida swamps).

Defense looks better every week

Go Phins!
 
Sleepy

Sleepy

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Oct 23, 2016
Messages
617
Reaction score
612
Our D was already top 10 in points allowed/per game so far. This shut out is going to give us a nice boost.
 
