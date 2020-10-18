Positives from today’s game against Jets!

- Tua debut!!! After 1 career game Tua leads the NFL in completion percentage. For real though was exciting seeing him getting in. Fitz was hype the stadium went nuts was a joy to watch.

- Xavien Howard ties NFL record for consecutive games with an int.

- Christian Wilkins came to play, big sack multiple tackles, multiple batted passes. And a sweet leap frog over Brandon Jones.

- Ogbah 2 sacks continuing to stack good consistent games together.

-Shaq Lawson made some plays too set the edge on a TFL for Roberts where he blew the play up. And also forced an intentional grounding that took points off the board. Stuff that doesn’t show up on stat sheet but impactful.

-Jakeem Grant had his best game, caught balls thrown his way, made some very nice punt returns, caught the ball cleanly on returns.

-Myles Gaskin May have had his best game he ran so hard and caught the ball well 126 total yards.

-Adam Shaheen made some plays the seam busting 43 yard catch and another TD to open the game and get us off to an early lead.

-Brandon Jones came in late made a huge TFL on Gore on a 3rd down and nearly had a pick 6. Gotta catch that though.

-Overall it was a fun win but we have to get better, we shut out a putrid team but we didn’t play very well.