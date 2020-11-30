Positives from today’s game vs Jets 2.0!

-Raekwon Davis was a beast. Multiple run stuffs and multiple cleanups on sacks. He’s been really flashing lately.

-Xavien Howard is a legit defensive player of the year canidate. 7 ints and becoming one of the great dolphins corners of all time.

- Brandon Jones great blitz that resulted in a sack. He looks like a solid role player.

- Nik Needham with an int, he’s improving every week.

- Devante Parker was unguardable, 9 for 118 and was interfered with multiple times that weren’t called. He’s so freaking good.

- Jason Sanders knocking down multiple 50 yarders like it’s nothing. Another player having an all time great Miami dolphins season.

- Mike Gesicki sighting as a red zone target. Adam Shaheen got one too.

- Elandon Roberts is incredible at shooting gaps on 4th down and shorts and blowing up runs. We’ve been really solid in short yardage situations this year he’s a big reason why.

- Raiders getting blown out by Falcons was a pleasant surprise and Colts got crushed too which pushed us to the 6 seed as of now.

- Fitz played good enough to win but bad enough to where there shouldn’t be some unnecessary QB controversy.