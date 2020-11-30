Positives from today’s game vs Jets 2.0!

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Club Member
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
693
Reaction score
1,273
-Raekwon Davis was a beast. Multiple run stuffs and multiple cleanups on sacks. He’s been really flashing lately.
-Xavien Howard is a legit defensive player of the year canidate. 7 ints and becoming one of the great dolphins corners of all time.
- Brandon Jones great blitz that resulted in a sack. He looks like a solid role player.
- Nik Needham with an int, he’s improving every week.
- Devante Parker was unguardable, 9 for 118 and was interfered with multiple times that weren’t called. He’s so freaking good.
- Jason Sanders knocking down multiple 50 yarders like it’s nothing. Another player having an all time great Miami dolphins season.
- Mike Gesicki sighting as a red zone target. Adam Shaheen got one too.
- Elandon Roberts is incredible at shooting gaps on 4th down and shorts and blowing up runs. We’ve been really solid in short yardage situations this year he’s a big reason why.
- Raiders getting blown out by Falcons was a pleasant surprise and Colts got crushed too which pushed us to the 6 seed as of now.
- Fitz played good enough to win but bad enough to where there shouldn’t be some unnecessary QB controversy.
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
13,328
Reaction score
3,305
Age
35
Location
Haines City, Fl
Really impressed by the way the defense turned around. They were worse than the score last week and started out poorly this week. But they got better as the game went on and really stepped up to play complementary football after the offense fumbled twice. Lots of good performances there.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
11,329
Reaction score
5,197
Love how Raekwon Davis has come on. We are seeing why Flores was so excited to draft him.

Agree on X. Howard. His coverage today made it very hard for the Jets passing game. One of his all-time great games. The secondary was a huge reason for this win.

Love your post.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
11,329
Reaction score
5,197
One more thing. The defense gave up less than 100 yards rushing on the day and came up big when they really needed to. Time for the offense to get going!
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
14,467
Reaction score
9,133
Location
New Jersey
Nice write up. How good is X?

I’ll add a few things:

- Discipline: just the 13th Pre snap penalty on the year today. Under Gase it felt like we had 13 per game. Winning the penalty battle is the sign of a well coached team. We continue to impress in this area.

- Shout out to Fitz: I’m not a fan of his, but he played a good game and made plays when he had to.

- Division win was needed. On the road. Good job.

- Bow about this TE group? The collection of them make plays most weeks. When they all get into the act it’s usually a good day.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
777
Reaction score
1,641
Age
31
Location
New York
Our 3 points allowed vs the Jets in 2 games this season was a franchise record. 7 points, twice (1975, 1976), was the lowest we had allowed vs the Jets in a year. They might not have been pretty wins, but 3 points in two games is great nonetheless.
 
circumstances

circumstances

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
9,048
Reaction score
10,183
As the game wore on, the defense really started to exert itself.

It was impressive from halftime to the third quarter to the fourth quarter, they played better and better.

Darnold was really feeling them out there by that point.

I don't know if there were some adjustments, or everybody just started to play better, or both.

But boy, did we need it.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
2,647
Reaction score
4,928
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
Positives were that Fitz didn’t throw any picks

Washington looks like he has some good vision behind the line and is shiftier than I thought. Not a fan of Gaskins, too slow, I wouldn’t mind seeing a combo of Washington and Ahmed when he gets back. I like the the way Ahmed hits the hole.

Shaheen, I like what I see. Don’t know much about him but wonder what his ceiling is.

Sanders perfect as usual.

A Calloway sighting once again. Think he needs more playing time as we are lacking everything on offense.
 
D

dolphinron24

Rookie
Joined
Nov 29, 2020
Messages
34
Reaction score
21
Age
40
Location
Miami
Sirspud said:
Really impressed by the way the defense turned around. They were worse than the score last week and started out poorly this week. But they got better as the game went on and really stepped up to play complementary football after the offense fumbled twice. Lots of good performances there.
Click to expand...
I dont know if the Jets coming away with zero points after those two fumbles is a credit to the defense or how much the jets suck.
 
F

"FitzMagic"

Club Member
Joined
Nov 26, 2018
Messages
792
Reaction score
695
Age
55
Location
Louisville
Swollcolb said:
-Raekwon Davis was a beast. Multiple run stuffs and multiple cleanups on sacks. He’s been really flashing lately.
-Xavien Howard is a legit defensive player of the year canidate. 7 ints and becoming one of the great dolphins corners of all time.
- Brandon Jones great blitz that resulted in a sack. He looks like a solid role player.
- Nik Needham with an int, he’s improving every week.
- Devante Parker was unguardable, 9 for 118 and was interfered with multiple times that weren’t called. He’s so freaking good.
- Jason Sanders knocking down multiple 50 yarders like it’s nothing. Another player having an all time great Miami dolphins season.
- Mike Gesicki sighting as a red zone target. Adam Shaheen got one too.
- Elandon Roberts is incredible at shooting gaps on 4th down and shorts and blowing up runs. We’ve been really solid in short yardage situations this year he’s a big reason why.
- Raiders getting blown out by Falcons was a pleasant surprise and Colts got crushed too which pushed us to the 6 seed as of now.
- Fitz played good enough to win but bad enough to where there shouldn’t be some unnecessary QB controversy.
Click to expand...

This is what I am talking about. Too much negativity but this makes me feel good about my 7-4 team.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
7,847
Reaction score
7,551
Location
New Jersey
I like how Miami got a bit of a run game midway through the 4th quarter to help run out the clock. A small victory for the run game.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
14,467
Reaction score
9,133
Location
New Jersey
dolfan91 said:
I like how Miami got a bit of a run game midway through the 4th quarter to help run out the clock. A small victory for the run game.
Click to expand...
Good callout. It was nice and kinda quietly done. But it was effective.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom