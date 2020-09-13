Positives from today’s game!!

I did one of these for every game last season and wanna continue it this year. Sunday’s when dolphins lose can be miserable for all of us but wanna keep the positivity flowing!

-Cristian Wilkins first half was dominant, 6 tackles 2TFLs 1 Sack and 2 Tipped passes. That’s as good as it gets. His sack was a freebie, but his two deflections were impactful and his one TFL was a 1 on 1 against Cam in a QB power situation which is not easy for a DT. Awesome game and looks like he has really taken the next step.

-Jerome Baker 16 tackles, 1 sack and a TD saving forced fumble. I projected Baker as my breakout candidate for this year and he sure looked like it. He was flying around making plays. I know he had a bad personal foul but not much he could do he was booking it trying to cut off Edelman and tried to pull up.

- Myles Gaskin has to be the big surprise for everyone. He was a factor in run and pass game. Gaskin is gonna be a factor this season and may actually become our main RB which is a huge surprise. His Vision, the One handed catch, and his contact balance all looked tremendous.

- The Oline looked way improved both rookies had strong games. 0 sacks allowed (I believe). Huge development, if this Oline can keep developing it will be huge. In a shortened offseason with 2 rookies starting im very pleased with our performance.

-Sucks losing but it was a road game against a tough team, it was obvious we are extremely improved.
 
Short, sweet, articulate and well said! I concur.

Losing sucks, but Flores will get these guys ready, and like last year we will improve week to week, as we started seeing middle of last season.

The team is much more talented in starters and depth. Realistically, we are 2 seasons away from contending in our future imo.
 
circumstances said:
Christian Wilkins appears to be a natural at batting down passes.

Looking for many many many many of those over the next 10 years.
One of the most under rated stats for a Dlineman. They may be more impactful than sacks considering it will make QBs adjust throwing lanes when they see that on tape as well as giving players easy opportunities at ints off deflections.
 
The first thing I noticed was our O line improvement which if you asked me ahead of the game what I was hoping for it would be that. It is week 1 so we need to temper expectations. If we win 8 that would be a huge development. I am intrigued by our rookie safety who flew under my radar but I think had 10 solo tackles. Also really happy about Christian he looked like a first rounder today on some of his good plays.
 
TKAllDay said:
The first thing I noticed was our O line improvement which if you asked me ahead of the game what I was hoping for it would be that. It is week 1 so we need to temper expectations. If we win 8 that would be a huge development. I am intrigued by our rookie safety who flew under my radar but I think had 10 solo tackles. Also really happy about Christian he looked like a first rounder today on some of his good plays.
I was surprised with how much run Brandon Jones got. He had a bad personal foul late hit-on cam. I thought it was mostly shoulder pads but you can’t go high on QBs in this day In age. I think we will rotate safety’s and seems team has confidence in his ability defending the run.
 
Swollcolb said:
I was surprised with how much run Brandon Jones got. He had a bad personal foul late hit-on cam. I thought it was mostly shoulder pads but you can’t go high on QBs in this day In age. I think we will rotate safety’s and seems team has confidence in his ability defending the run.
It depends on the QB, I guess. Rivers' sack of Fitzpatrick was worse than Jones pushing Newton on the shoulders.
 
Swollcolb said:
I was surprised with how much run Brandon Jones got. He had a bad personal foul late hit-on cam. I thought it was mostly shoulder pads but you can’t go high on QBs in this day In age. I think we will rotate safety’s and seems team has confidence in his ability defending the run.
I'm not surprised about Brandon Jones playing a lot. He's very smart. And apparently played very well.
 
goonies said:
Kindley a star? He will be solid not a star.
probably so but I was very high on the kid and thought he would win the job outright over Hunt..I did say “May” I think he has a chance..
 
TKAllDay said:
The first thing I noticed was our O line improvement which if you asked me ahead of the game what I was hoping for it would be that. It is week 1 so we need to temper expectations. If we win 8 that would be a huge development. I am intrigued by our rookie safety who flew under my radar but I think had 10 solo tackles. Also really happy about Christian he looked like a first rounder today on some of his good plays.
I don't disagree, but I'm not gonna get too excited about tackles. In a game where the defense doesn't get off the field at all and the opponent runs or completes a pass nearly every play, lots of tackles to go around.
 
dolfan91 said:
I'm not surprised about Brandon Jones playing a lot. He's very smart. And apparently played very well.
Think it was kind of a BS call on him too, that roughing the passer.

Jackson and Kindley were a pleasant surprise, OL looks improved.
Gaskin played well, tough runner.
Jerome Baker was looking pretty good, he got two stupid penalties that cost us though.
Wilkins was playing well, I know he had a sack and some TFL, plus a PBU, as a whole the entire D line needs to play better though.
Brandon Jones, looks solid, he made a lot of tackles today and appeared to be around the ball a lot.
Tua, although he didnt play, he kept his helmet on to listen to all the play calls from what I could tell. Patiently waiting his turn. If Fitz keeps having days like today I think we see Tua sooner rather than later.
 
