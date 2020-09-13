Positives from today’s game!!

I did one of these for every game last season and wanna continue it this year. Sunday’s when dolphins lose can be miserable for all of us but wanna keep the positivity flowing!



-Cristian Wilkins first half was dominant, 6 tackles 2TFLs 1 Sack and 2 Tipped passes. That’s as good as it gets. His sack was a freebie, but his two deflections were impactful and his one TFL was a 1 on 1 against Cam in a QB power situation which is not easy for a DT. Awesome game and looks like he has really taken the next step.



-Jerome Baker 16 tackles, 1 sack and a TD saving forced fumble. I projected Baker as my breakout candidate for this year and he sure looked like it. He was flying around making plays. I know he had a bad personal foul but not much he could do he was booking it trying to cut off Edelman and tried to pull up.



- Myles Gaskin has to be the big surprise for everyone. He was a factor in run and pass game. Gaskin is gonna be a factor this season and may actually become our main RB which is a huge surprise. His Vision, the One handed catch, and his contact balance all looked tremendous.



- The Oline looked way improved both rookies had strong games. 0 sacks allowed (I believe). Huge development, if this Oline can keep developing it will be huge. In a shortened offseason with 2 rookies starting im very pleased with our performance.



-Sucks losing but it was a road game against a tough team, it was obvious we are extremely improved.