Positives from today’s game!

Swollcolb

- Emmanuel Ogbah had a very strong game, the sack on 4th down was huge. He had another great run stuff TFL. And then on Xavien Howard’s int he had the pressure.
- Devante Parker battled injury had 10 catches for over 100 yards and showed some serious toughness he didn’t have early in his career.
- Xavien Howard had an up and down game but the int in the endzone was game changing and gave us a chance to win the game.
- Jason Sanders perfect on FGs he’s been Automatic. It’s sucks settling for FGs but it sucks even more missing FGs. He’s developed into an elite kicker.
- Durham Smythe made some nice plays in the receiving game. Dude will never be a star, but he’s a role player who does a lot of dirty work and nice to see him get involved.
- Matt Brieda made some nice plays in passing game. I still do not understand why he’s not getting more touches it drives me absolutely nuts.
- Texans lost and are 0-4. Were 1-3 are draft picks are looking very high through the first quarter of the season.
- Final positive isn’t really a positive but I’m aggravated today. One game closer to seeing Tua. Fitz was terrible he easily could have thrown 4-5 ints this game he threw 2 passes right to KJ Wright and there was another pass dropped by a DB. Fitz gets way too greedy throwing into tight coverage zone windows. It’s a matter of time before Tua takes over, and that time should be sooner than later.
 
Sirspud

There were positives today. It was just frustrating to see this team be completely inept in certain aspects that have plagued them all year.
 
Time is Now
We convert 1-2 of those FGs into TDs and we beat a very good, well coached fb team. Hard to believe but we have something to work with.
 
ThePeopleShow13

TBH we played Seattle fairly well, better than I expected in fact, until that final Fitzpatrick INT. It has been a rough season, but the silver lining is that we are in games and not just getting our butts kicked like last year. There has been improvement even if it isn’t enough to satisfy us fans.
 
EJay

I tried telling folks that they aren’t that good and drastically overachieved last season winning 6-7 games that easily could have gone the other way. Then they traded their best offensive weapon, which was bound to have a negative impact.

I also stated that they had a legit chance to start 0-7 given their schedule. They aren’t there yet, but very well could be on the way. Today’s game at home against the Vikings was 1 of 2 I thought was iffy. And they just lost it.

Next week is also an iffy game against JAX. They may get that one. But if they don’t, they’ve got the Titans and Packers next.
 
vega51

I think Fitz needs to play very good vs SF, if not, TUA starts next game
 
