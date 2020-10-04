Positives from today’s game!

- Emmanuel Ogbah had a very strong game, the sack on 4th down was huge. He had another great run stuff TFL. And then on Xavien Howard’s int he had the pressure.

- Devante Parker battled injury had 10 catches for over 100 yards and showed some serious toughness he didn’t have early in his career.

- Xavien Howard had an up and down game but the int in the endzone was game changing and gave us a chance to win the game.

- Jason Sanders perfect on FGs he’s been Automatic. It’s sucks settling for FGs but it sucks even more missing FGs. He’s developed into an elite kicker.

- Durham Smythe made some nice plays in the receiving game. Dude will never be a star, but he’s a role player who does a lot of dirty work and nice to see him get involved.

- Matt Brieda made some nice plays in passing game. I still do not understand why he’s not getting more touches it drives me absolutely nuts.

- Texans lost and are 0-4. Were 1-3 are draft picks are looking very high through the first quarter of the season.

- Final positive isn’t really a positive but I’m aggravated today. One game closer to seeing Tua. Fitz was terrible he easily could have thrown 4-5 ints this game he threw 2 passes right to KJ Wright and there was another pass dropped by a DB. Fitz gets way too greedy throwing into tight coverage zone windows. It’s a matter of time before Tua takes over, and that time should be sooner than later.