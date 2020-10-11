Positives from today’s game!

S

Swollcolb

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
599
Reaction score
977
-Big blow out win not often this happens, I’m use to reaching for positives from a crappy game. Pleasant surprise this weekend.
-Pass Rush! Zach Sieler was awesome.
- Xavien Howard with an Int in 3 consecutive games. X is a ball magnet, even when he’s not playing great the ball just finds him. (Today was a great game he was lock down)
- Byron Jones return, he was quiet but shut down who he was guarding, that’s what he does.
- Preston Williams sighting, almost forgot he was on the team, he was great today.
- Robert Hunt starting at RT was solid, we honestly may have hit on 3 rookie OL which is completely mind blowing.
- Jason Sanders 5/5 on FGs complete stud
- This was Josh Boyers best game in terms of defensive scheme he was consistently dialing up perfect plays.
- With new schedule adjustments we play Jets next week can get to 3-3 with another good game and we’re still In it this year
 
Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 5, 2010
Messages
4,438
Reaction score
12,833
Location
New Jersey
We saw A lot more Andrew Van Ginkel, and Zach Sieler (Sizzler as @Danny likes to call him), and both those guys made an impact.
Bobby Mccain has been playing better.
Rookie OL has been impressive, although I would like to see them open better running lanes.
Gaskin makes chicken salad out of chicken $hit, yeah those 3 yard gains probably should be 0-1 yards at times.
Byron Jones was back and it made a difference.
Cox has been slowly getting into the mix making more of an impact.
Roberts for once was making plays instead of looking lost.
Ogbah is starting to shine every week.
The blitz packages Boyer has been dialing up have been working well.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
36,948
Reaction score
49,381
Location
Kissimmee,FL
Finfan83nj said:
We saw A lot more Andrew Van Ginkel, and Zach Sieler (Sizzler as @Danny likes to call him), and both those guys made an impact.
Bobby Mccain has been playing better.
Rookie OL has been impressive, although I would like to see them open better running lanes.
Gaskin makes chicken salad out of chicken $hit, yeah those 3 yard gains probably should be 0-1 yards at times.
Byron Jones was back and it made a difference.
Cox has been slowly getting into the mix making more of an impact.
Roberts for once was making plays instead of looking lost.
Ogbah is starting to shine every week.
The blitz packages Boyer has been dialing up have been working well.
Click to expand...
Pretty spot on. I'd add that Preston looked much better today. Parker's been good all year.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
14,099
Reaction score
8,482
Location
New Jersey
D0lphan72 said:
One thing people forget about was that super ballsy call to go for it on fourth and 1 on the rushed fake punt. Wonderfully done
Click to expand...
That was the kind of play teams have pulled off with ease vs us under Philbin and Gase. Loved it.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
15,074
Reaction score
10,235
Finfan83nj said:
We saw A lot more Andrew Van Ginkel, and Zach Sieler (Sizzler as @Danny likes to call him), and both those guys made an impact.
Bobby Mccain has been playing better.
Rookie OL has been impressive, although I would like to see them open better running lanes.
Gaskin makes chicken salad out of chicken $hit, yeah those 3 yard gains probably should be 0-1 yards at times.
Byron Jones was back and it made a difference.
Cox has been slowly getting into the mix making more of an impact.
Roberts for once was making plays instead of looking lost.
Ogbah is starting to shine every week.
The blitz packages Boyer has been dialing up have been working well.
Click to expand...
I think something that many aren't taking into consideration or not giving enough thought to is the lack of an offseason.
In many ways the first couple of games have been the offseason/preseason phase.

This coaching staff is still learning what players and what combination of players work best together.

This stuff takes time to figure out and no one wants to give it to them...
Immediate success..right now..beat Seattle, beat the Bills, Beat the Patriots...Now! Now! Now!
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
650
Reaction score
1,347
Age
31
Location
New York
Jason Sanders is 50/59 on FGs in his career. He has an impressive 96.5% accuracy on kicks under 40 yards (28/29). It is unfortunate that our red zone offense struggles, but at least he makes the kicks he is supposed to make.
 
Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 5, 2010
Messages
4,438
Reaction score
12,833
Location
New Jersey
ANUFan said:
I think something that many aren't taking into consideration or not giving enough thought to is the lack of an offseason.
In many ways the first couple of games have been the offseason/preseason phase.

This coaching staff is still learning what players and what combination of players work best together.

This stuff takes time to figure out and no one wants to give it to them...
Immediate success..right now..beat Seattle, beat the Bills, Beat the Patriots...Now! Now! Now!
Click to expand...
Ive been preaching it, when we lost all those games. Mostly in the chat though, even though we lost and had bad games, still competed with playoff teams without being blown out. Lot of roster turn over, new faces, schemes, was going to take time to gel. Still going to have our bumps in the road. Have a lot of season left.
 
R

raving

Starter
Joined
May 3, 2004
Messages
1,621
Reaction score
501
Age
55
Location
in my house
Fedjelen - a little Crash Jensen.

Van Ginkle destroying Jeanie Garopolo.

The refs making complete asses of themselves with phantom calls.

Lyn Bowden starting to get some snaps.

Jakeem Grant stinking the place up! P ****ing U !!!

Stopping them on 4th and 1 - I haven't seen that in like 22 years - seriously - I don't know why teams don't go for on every 4th down against our historically awful defenses.

Scoring early and often putting tons of pressure on these jackasses!
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
2,253
Reaction score
3,040
Age
67
Location
Miami
There was not really anything to complain about today. The entire team contributed to this win and the coaches had the players ready to compete from the opening kickoff. The team and coaches never let down throughout the game and instead played strong for all four quarters. Hopefully this is just the beginning of what this team can look forward to as they learn to play together and additional top picks are added in the next draft.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom