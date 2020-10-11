Positives from today’s game!

-Big blow out win not often this happens, I’m use to reaching for positives from a crappy game. Pleasant surprise this weekend.

-Pass Rush! Zach Sieler was awesome.

- Xavien Howard with an Int in 3 consecutive games. X is a ball magnet, even when he’s not playing great the ball just finds him. (Today was a great game he was lock down)

- Byron Jones return, he was quiet but shut down who he was guarding, that’s what he does.

- Preston Williams sighting, almost forgot he was on the team, he was great today.

- Robert Hunt starting at RT was solid, we honestly may have hit on 3 rookie OL which is completely mind blowing.

- Jason Sanders 5/5 on FGs complete stud

- This was Josh Boyers best game in terms of defensive scheme he was consistently dialing up perfect plays.

- With new schedule adjustments we play Jets next week can get to 3-3 with another good game and we’re still In it this year