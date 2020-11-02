Positives from today’s game!!!

- Andrew Van Ginkel will start this off, he had second longest fumble return TD in dolphins history. He nearly had an amazing pass deflection interception combo. He’s a player who has been flashing more consistently.

- Ogbah/Lawson combo both of these guys had huge strip sacks, awesome free agent signings.

- Wilkins another regular on my positive list, had a huge int, awesome play. He’s one of the most fun players to watch. His energy is infectious!

- Jakeem the dream, he’s good for one or two amazing special teams plays a year that makes up for all the muffs and annoying returns where he dances and loses yards.

- Coach Flo/ Josh Boyer, they were In Goff’s head all game, he was flustered early and our scheme is looking great. Pocket passers who can’t create plays off script are In trouble against us.

- Eric Rowe had a nice break on a ball for an Int.

- we move to 4-3 Tua got a win in his first start without having to do a whole lot. The narrative will be that he didn’t have a good game, and like everyone I was hoping for more, but honestly Tua was fine. Preston Williams dropped 2 or 3 balls, Gesicki dropped the deep ball that was an excellent throw (would have taken a spectacular catch to reel that In but we’ve seen him make those catches before), the strip sack was tough but that’s what Donald does, but for the most part Tua was solid in his first game