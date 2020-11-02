Positives from today’s game!!!

S

Swollcolb

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
626
Reaction score
1,090
- Andrew Van Ginkel will start this off, he had second longest fumble return TD in dolphins history. He nearly had an amazing pass deflection interception combo. He’s a player who has been flashing more consistently.
- Ogbah/Lawson combo both of these guys had huge strip sacks, awesome free agent signings.
- Wilkins another regular on my positive list, had a huge int, awesome play. He’s one of the most fun players to watch. His energy is infectious!
- Jakeem the dream, he’s good for one or two amazing special teams plays a year that makes up for all the muffs and annoying returns where he dances and loses yards.
- Coach Flo/ Josh Boyer, they were In Goff’s head all game, he was flustered early and our scheme is looking great. Pocket passers who can’t create plays off script are In trouble against us.
- Eric Rowe had a nice break on a ball for an Int.
- we move to 4-3 Tua got a win in his first start without having to do a whole lot. The narrative will be that he didn’t have a good game, and like everyone I was hoping for more, but honestly Tua was fine. Preston Williams dropped 2 or 3 balls, Gesicki dropped the deep ball that was an excellent throw (would have taken a spectacular catch to reel that In but we’ve seen him make those catches before), the strip sack was tough but that’s what Donald does, but for the most part Tua was solid in his first game
 
S

Swollcolb

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
626
Reaction score
1,090
Bartowboy said:
That deep pass to Gasiki was a nice ball out where he could get it and he didn’t. But it was a good throw
Click to expand...
Yeah was probably one of the best plays of the game that was a big time throw, kudos to defender for getting his hand in there and breaking it up, but that was a big time throw
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
5,798
Reaction score
3,132
Swollcolb said:
Yeah was probably one of the best plays of the game that was a big time throw, kudos to defender for getting his hand in there and breaking it up, but that was a big time throw
Click to expand...
Gesicki makes that catch more often than not but the defender played it perfect
 
VBCheeseGrater

VBCheeseGrater

Not Quite A Shredder
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 21, 2012
Messages
4,485
Reaction score
2,039
Location
Virginia
Here's a positive from Tua's mouth about that first offensive play:

"It was a good hit - that's football. Try to step up, make a throw, Aaron Donald swiped at the ball behind me and.....I don't know who the guy was that took me off my feet and... [laughs] ...pretty much body slammed me but hey that's football.
I'm not gonna lie - I did enjoy getting hit that first time - that was definitely a welcome."

Love it!

Source: Postgame presser.
 
deester11

deester11

Scout Team
Joined
Oct 15, 2012
Messages
391
Reaction score
554
We've heard about Tua and his accuracy. For an uneven game it was a very positive thing to see some of those passes right on the money. ZIP as well. Not great but positive. Not worried about him at all. Sunday Night Football team said he looks the part and loved the Parker TD.
 
circumstances

circumstances

Starter
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
8,664
Reaction score
9,443
fishbanger said:
Shout out for E. Roberts who had the biggest hit of the game. First time I noticed him plugging holes and kicking a__.
Click to expand...
I have never seen a guy run towards a play and hit the guy trying to block him so hard that that guy flies into the back and knocks him down.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
2,187
Reaction score
4,180
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
deester11 said:
We've heard about Tua and his accuracy. For an uneven game it was a very positive thing to see some of those passes right on the money. ZIP as well. Not great but positive. Not worried about him at all. Sunday Night Football team said he looks the part and loved the Parker TD.
Click to expand...
Yep, this post.
 
allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

Starter
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
3,889
Reaction score
827
It's exactly what I expected from this coaching staff.
Play it safe for your franchise qb against a very good D
 
circumstances

circumstances

Starter
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
8,664
Reaction score
9,443
Swollcolb said:
- Andrew Van Ginkel will start this off, he had second longest fumble return TD in dolphins history. He nearly had an amazing pass deflection interception combo. He’s a player who has been flashing more consistently.
- Ogbah/Lawson combo both of these guys had huge strip sacks, awesome free agent signings.
- Wilkins another regular on my positive list, had a huge int, awesome play. He’s one of the most fun players to watch. His energy is infectious!
- Jakeem the dream, he’s good for one or two amazing special teams plays a year that makes up for all the muffs and annoying returns where he dances and loses yards.
- Coach Flo/ Josh Boyer, they were In Goff’s head all game, he was flustered early and our scheme is looking great. Pocket passers who can’t create plays off script are In trouble against us.
- Eric Rowe had a nice break on a ball for an Int.
- we move to 4-3 Tua got a win in his first start without having to do a whole lot. The narrative will be that he didn’t have a good game, and like everyone I was hoping for more, but honestly Tua was fine. Preston Williams dropped 2 or 3 balls, Gesicki dropped the deep ball that was an excellent throw (would have taken a spectacular catch to reel that In but we’ve seen him make those catches before), the strip sack was tough but that’s what Donald does, but for the most part Tua was solid in his first game
Click to expand...
since the d-back had his hand in there trying to strip the ball out, i'm not calling that a drop on Mikey G.
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 17, 2012
Messages
9,306
Reaction score
18,697
Bartowboy said:
That deep pass to Gasiki was a nice ball out where he could get it and he didn’t. But it was a good throw
Click to expand...

In all fairness of my general feedback -- yes - that was a great throw! Just a great play by the DB.

I was very happy to see the kid attack that opportunity down field.

I think we will win more than we lose if we keep attacking!
 
Bartowboy

Bartowboy

Starter
Joined
Dec 20, 2005
Messages
973
Reaction score
264
Age
31
Location
Lakeland,FL
BigNastyFish said:
In all fairness of my general feedback -- yes - that was a great throw! Just a great play by the DB.

I was very happy to see the kid attack that opportunity down field.

I think we will win more than we lose if we keep attacking!
Click to expand...
I agree Nasty. They didn’t let the kid do anything really. They played it safe. I did see a few off throws by Tua but I need more than this game where they didn’t let him be him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom